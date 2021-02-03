It’s been a long wait, but the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is finally ready to begin winter sports competitions.
Spectators will not be allowed at WIAC events during the winter sports season, and schedules will consist of only conference opponents.
In basketball, teams will be divided into two divisions (with UW-Platteville joined in the East Division by UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater) and will play two games against each divisional opponent, as well as two games against one crossover opponent for a total of eight games.
All eight teams will qualify for the WIAC Championships that begin on March 1. The winner of the conference tournament receives an automatic NCAA bid, with the NCAA Division III Championships scheduled to start March 11.
Here is a capsule look at the UW-Platteville men’s and women’s basketball teams this season:
MEN
Coach — Jeff Gard (12th year, 180-116)
Last season — 23-5, 12-2 WIAC; advanced to NCAA Division III tournament second round
Key returning players — Quentin Shields (Sr., G), Justin Stovall (Sr., F), Kyle Tuma (Jr., F), Justin Fox (Sr., F), Drew Gunnink (Sr., G), Blake McCann (Jr., G), Alex Ranney (Sr., G)
Outlook — With four returning starters from a lineup that reached the second round of the NCAA Division III national tournament last season, the Pioneers would be considered a favorite to capture the WIAC crown during a normal season.
This season, of course, will be anything but normal, but there’s still a lot of promise for these Pioneers.
Three of the four returning starters received all-conference honors last season. Senior guard Quentin Shields was selected to the first team, while senior forward Justin Stovall and junior forward Kyle Tuma were tabbed honorable mention. Stovall and Shields were also selected to the all-defensive team.
Shields averaged 15 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Pioneers last winter. Stovall was the sixth-leading rebounder in the WIAC, averaging 6.2 boards per game to go along with 10.2 points per contest. Tuma averaged 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
The biggest loss for the Pioneers, however, is a big one. WIAC co-Player of the Year Carter Voelker has graduated, and gone is his production of 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Voelker was a part of three NCAA tournament berths, two regular-season WIAC championships and one WIAC tournament championship during his time with Platteville.
Schedule — Feb. 3: UW-OSHKOSH; Feb. 5: at UW-Oshkosh; Feb. 10: at UW-Stevens Point; Feb. 12: UW-STEVENS POINT; Feb. 17: at UW-Whitewater; Feb. 19: UW-WHITEWATER; Feb. 24: at UW-La Crosse; Feb. 26: UW-LA CROSSE
WOMEN
Coach — Kelly McNiff (second year, 12-13)
Last season — 12-13, 4-10 WIAC
Key returning players — Maiah Domask (Sr., F), Jai Clemons (Sr., G), Allison Heckert (Jr., G), Caitlyn Tipton (Sr., G)
Outlook — Coming off a season in which the Pioneers were ranked nationally for the first time in program history in coach Kelly McNiff’s first season, the program is hoping to bounce back after a tough stretch through league play with three starters having graduated.
However, the Pioneers return two-time all-WIAC first team talent Maiah Domask, who was the leading rebounder in the league last season in averaging 9.1 boards per game. Domask was the second-leading scorer in the WIAC with 15.5 points per contest and recorded a league-best 12 double-doubles.
Guards Jai Clemons and Allison Heckert will look to fill the holes left by all-conference performer Morgan Horstman and Rachel Emendorfer, who led the conference in steals last season. Caitlyn Tipton missed most of last season and should be fully healthy and ready to go as well.
Platteville will also look to benefit from a couple of key newcomers. Brianna Leahy, the all-time leading scorer at Shullsburg High School, missed all of last season after transferring due to injury. Also, freshman guard Hannah Erickson, an all-state talent from Central Elkader High, could contribute right out of the gates.
Schedule — Feb. 3: at UW-Oshkosh; Feb. 5: UW-OSHKOSH; Feb. 10: UW-STEVENS POINT; Feb. 12: at UW-Stevens Point; Feb. 17: UW-WHITEWATER; Feb. 19: at UW-Whitewater; Feb. 24: UW-LA CROSSE; Feb. 26: at UW-La Crosse