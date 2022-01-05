EPWORTH, Iowa — This Dubuque Wahlert team has grit.
Facing a 10-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter without one of their leading scorers once again, the Golden Eagles refused to relent as Ben Freed sank three pivotal free throws in the final 1:13 and finished with 20 points to rally for a thrilling 66-64 victory over Western Dubuque on Tuesday night at Western Dubuque High School.
“We just kept fighting the whole game,” said Freed, a senior guard. “We just kept fighting and really came together as a team.”
Freed scored 12 points in the second half, while Nolan Berendes scored six in the fourth quarter and closed with 15 points for the Eagles (4-2, 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division), who were missing starting senior guard Carson Cummer due to a hand injury suffered in practice.
Duke Faley – who just returned from missing two games due to a concussion — scored seven of his 14 points in the final period as Wahlert bonded together when facing a 57-47 deficit with 4 minutes remaining.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity this season, and it’s next man up,” Freed said. “It’s just been finding the pieces and putting them together.”
Daviyon Gaston led the Bobcats (3-5, 1-2) with 19 points and Carson Schute finished with 13. Schute’s potential game-winning 3-pointer from the baseline at the horn missed wide in a wild scrum.
“It’s been the story for a few of our games,” WD coach Grady Gallagher said. “We need to continue to learn and get better from this. We’ve been in every single game; it’s just been a stop or a rebound or a missed layup that’s keeping us from more wins. We’re doing a lot of things right for three quarters, and we’ve just got to find a way to keep that going in the fourth quarter.”
The teams were flying up and down the court in the first half, and it was Freed’s runner and 3-pointer that handed the Eagles a 28-25 lead at halftime. The Bobcats surged ahead in the third quarter with a 24-14 run over the period, with Gaston scoring nine points and Schute adding eight in the frame to give WD a 51-42 lead heading to the fourth.
“It was a big adjustment to come out without Carson tonight, and it took us awhile to get going,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “We settled in and I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty, and that was ugly in some aspects. When it was time to play and their backs were against a wall, they came up really big.”
Gaston’s tough drive to the rim delivered the Bobcats a 10-point lead halfway through the fourth, setting the stage for a wild Eagles rally. Luke Smith drilled a triple, then Wahlert stole the inbounds pass and found Berendes for a trey to suddenly give the Eagles a 58-57 lead with 3:35 remaining.
“Coach told us to go out and play hard and we got the win,” said Berendes, a junior guard. “We hit shots and made free throws. We hit some clutch shots.”
Jackson Ingalsbe gave the Bobcats the lead back at the free-throw line before Berendes connected again from downtown for a 61-59 advantage with 2:59 left. Caleb Klein scored on a backdoor cut to pull WD even again with 2:20 to go, then Freed sank two at the charity stripe. Freed hit 1 of 2 at the line to make it 66-63 with 37.5 seconds to play and then grabbed a steal that gave Berendes a chance to seal it at the line — but he missed both.
Schute missed a baseline trey to tie, but Jake Goodman snatched the ball and was fouled with 4.5 seconds left to go to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1. He made the first and purposely missed the second, giving Schute the chance for a final shot that had plenty of hands flying around and missed.
“Missing guys, it’s been making us work harder,” Berendes said. “It feels a lot better going to the locker room with a win, so we’re going to keep fighting for them no matter what.”