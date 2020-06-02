Taking the checkered flag doesn’t happen as often for Terry Neal as it used to.
When Neal was the first to cross the finish line in the last race of Sunday night, the IMCA Late Models feature at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway, he was as surprised as anyone — given the fact that it was Neal’s first drive of the 2020 season.
Normally, Iowa drivers have a month’s worth of races under their belt at this point. But the coronavirus pandemic has made for a delayed start to 2020.
“I’m old and washed up and rusty with old antique cars,” said Neal, an Ely, Iowa, native. “We’re happy to get a win here and there. … It feels really good because it’s few and far between.”
Neal was one of five big winners during the Speedway’s season opener, run without spectators due to social distancing protocols. He joined Jason Roth (Sport Mods), Joe Laffrenz (4 Cylinders), Troy Cordes (Modifieds) and Dakota Simonsen (Hobby Stock) in the winners’ circle as each driver collected a purse between $150 and $700.
Drivers remarked that there was a definite “rust factor” to Sunday events and that was on display during the feature events. Two of the final races — the Sport Mods and Modifieds — ended under yellow caution flags. And there were a number of costly wrecks that brought out the frustration in drivers.
After trailing for the first nine laps, Roth was able to snatch the lead from Ben Chapman after the latter was derailed by a spin out on the back end of the main pack. While Cordes led from the pole to the finish line in his race, the 20-lap had collisions from the start. The Modifieds race saw an eight-car pileup in the opening lap and saw three different cautions on the 10th lap alone, during which Timmy Current’s No. 12 car fell from the second spot to out of the race entirely.
The last caution in Modifieds, on Lap 19, saw Jeff Larson’s No. 1 car fall out of the third spot. Tempers flared in the pits afterwards.
“This is our third or fourth night (racing). This whole COVID deal kind of messed everything up,” said Cordes, a Dunkerton, Iowa, native whose hometown track has been shut down from social distancing. “It helped starting out on the pole. … Apparently some of these guys had a little rust on them because they’re fighting and wrecking each other.”
The Hobby Stock feature contained last-second drama when Simonsen’s No. 60 car overtook Jeremy Crimmins on the final stretch. As for Neal, he trailed Sherrill, Iowa’s Lyle Klein over the first 11 laps, but was able to push ahead when Klein was slowed up by a divot on the track. Neal snuck in front on the high line just before caution flags came out. Thirteen laps later, Neal had a whole straightaway between himself and the next closest driver.
“(Klein) just slipped up and it gave me the opportunity to get under him,” Neal said.
Sunday also marked the last day in which fans weren’t allowed to attend race tracks. Starting Monday, facilities like the Speedway and Farley’s 300 Raceway can open to spectators, so long as social distancing measures are in effect and the stands are at half capacity. The Raceway opens its season on Wednesday and the Fairgrounds return to action on Sunday.
Neal’s hopeful he can notch some victories this season with people around to watch.
“It’ll come back here eventually,” he said. “We’re getting to race. It’s not the same without the fans but at least we’re racing. I’m looking forward to the fans.”