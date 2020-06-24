Dubuque Hempstead proved two things in its doubleheader sweep of cross-town rival Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday.
The Mustangs can beat you in a duel or a slug fest, and they did both with a 1-0 and 13-6 victories over the Golden Eagles at Wahlert High School.
The opener was a masterfully pitched game highlighted by solid defense on both sides. Starting pitchers Malarie Huseman of Hempstead and Anna Chapman of Wahlert matched each other pitch-for-pitch throughout.
In the end, Huseman’s complete game, four-hit, four-strikeout, zero-walk effort was just a little better than Chapman’s complete game, two-hit, nine-strikeout performance.
The game’s only score came in the bottom of the third when Hempstead centerfielder Micki Blean laced the first pitch she saw over the left-center field fence for a leadoff home run. It provided all the offense Huseman would need.
“Very well played first game,” Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz said. “Wahlert is a very good team especially with Chapman on the mound. I’m extremely happy we were on the other side of that 1-0 win.”
Wahlert had their best scoring opportunities in the fourth and sixth innings. The Eagles advanced runners to third base in both frames, but were not able to capitalize as Huseman shut the door before any damage could be done.
The night cap was a completely different story. Hempstead jumped out early with a six-run first inning highlighted by Blean’s two-run double, Emmalee Ryder’s two-run single, and Carissa Elskamp’s run scoring single. The Mustangs also capitalized on two Wahlert throwing errors, taking an early 6-0 cushion.
Wahlert battled back with a run in the bottom of the first and two in the fourth; capitalizing on three Hempstead fielding errors and cutting the deficit to 6-3.
Hempstead answered and used doubles by Kylie Springer and Huseman to help take advantage of two crucial Wahlert mishaps to extend the lead to 10-3.
Wahlert fought back again in their half of the sixth inning with an RBI single from senior catcher Paige Hummel, and an RBI double from Lilly Roth to cut the lead to 10-6. But that’s as close as they would get.
Hempstead put the game away for good in the top of the seventh. Jadyn Glab and Lydia Ettema led off with back-to-back singles. Huseman put the Eagles’ comeback hopes to rest when she roped a towering two-run home run to center field, putting the final touches on the sweep for the Mustangs (6-0, 4-0 Mississippi Valley Conference).
Despite the losses, Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen feels his team will only continue to improve.
“I think we are starting to knock the rust off a little bit from having such a short season so far. I really was proud of how we played,” Cullen said. “We’ll continue to settle in and get things going in the right direction.”
Wahlert fell to 3-3 on the season overall and 0-2 in the MVC.