CASCADE, Iowa — Taryn Hoffman has come to expect a game like this against her longtime rivals.
“Ever since my freshman year, they’ve always been a hard team to play,” Hoffman said. “It’s always been back and forth between us two, so they’re always a fun team to play.”
Tuesday’s River Valley North Conference matchup was more of the same.
In a game in which the teams traded the lead 16 times, Cascade outlasted rival Bellevue, 51-44, behind a fourth-quarter surge and some clutch shooting from Hoffman.
Hoffman, a senior, netted four of her five 3-pointers in the second half — and the two most crucial in the final frame — to pull her team ahead when it mattered most.
“They’re always one of our hardest opponents, so we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman paced Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cascade (10-1, 8-0 River Valley), with 15 points, Molly Roling added 12 and Devin Simon netted eight.
Kalesia DeShaw had 15 points, Ka’Lynn DeShaw 13 and Teagan Humphrey had eight to lead Bellevue (7-4, 4-2 RVC.)
The Cougars jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes, and their patent 2-3 zone defense perplexed the Comets early on. But consecutive 3-pointers from Jami Portz and Ka’Lynn DeShaw brought Bellevue’s offense to life in what became a seesaw first-half battle.
Though the score was never deadlocked, the lead changed hands nine different times in the opening 16 minutes of play.
“It’s really exciting to play in games like that,” Hoffman said. “You feel really good when you get ahead, but then kinda get down on yourself when they come back. But you just gotta be able to regroup to make another run.”
Josie Manternach’s two free throws midway through the second gave Cascade its largest lead, 20-16, after the six-point surge to start the game.
Kalesia DeShaw’s 3-pointer reclaimed an advantage for Bellevue, 24-22, with 1:19 left in the half, and the Comets carried their largest lead into the break, 27-23.
Morgan Meyer’s basket to open the third gave Bellevue a six-point lead, a triple from Roling and back-to-back 3s from Hoffman put the Cougars ahead, 33-31.
The seesaw continued throughout the third.
Kalesia DeShaw’s and-1 made it 36-35 Comets, Addison Frake hit a jumper to answer for Cascade, and the teams traded the lead five times in the last 4 minutes of the third frame with Bellevue holding a 40-37 advantage headed to the fourth.
But Hoffman was just heating up. The senior forward, who entered the final period having connected on three from long range, made her fourth and fifth the most impactful.
“We had one girl get really down on herself, so I knew someone was gonna have to step up,” Hoffman said. “Once I made my first one (in the second half), I knew that person was gonna be me.
Hoffman’s consecutive 3-pointers with under 4 minutes remaining broke a 42-42 tie — just the second time the game was tied all night — to finally create some distance for the home team with a 48-42 lead.
“We kinda built on that, starting playing really good defense and didn’t let them come back after that,” Hoffman said. “I got really fired up after that. Our whole team got really fired up.”
