HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Southwestern Wildcats continue to show signs of improvement after a rigorous schedule during the first month of action.
The Wildcats improved to 3-3 with a convincing win over Cassville, 60-28, in non-conference action Monday night. The win came just four days after nearly knocking off Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cuba City.
“We’ve had a murderous schedule to start the season, and it’s nice to see how we’ve improved since that first game,” Southwestern coach Clint Nemitz said. “We always play with a great deal of enthusiasm any time we play Cuba City, and the guys brought that same enthusiasm back tonight. That energy really helps us.”
The Wildcats began their season with a loss to Division 5 No. 8-ranked Wauzeka-Steuben, followed by a 74-50 loss to Division 4 No. 8-ranked River Ridge. The Wildcats then picked up wins against Potosi and Galena, which is 6-2 overall, before taking on the Cubans.
“I’ve challenged our guys to play better defense and to get more physical after the first couple games, and they’ve really responded to that,” Nemitz said.
The Wildcats had a strong showing on the glass Monday night, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds to go along with 27 defensive boards.
“I’m very happy with how they went up after the ball and crashed the boards,” Nemitz said. “That led to a lot of second chance opportunities for us.”
Southwestern took control of the game from the start, taking a 9-0 lead before allowing the Comets (4-3) to get on the board. The Wildcats’ defense forced 11 first-half turnovers en route to a 36-15 halftime lead.
Junior Anthony Martin, who scored a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats, had 10 at the break.
“We gained a lot of confidence from the Cuba City game, and we just want to keep bringing that same intensity to every game,” Martin said. “We picked things up defensively and were able to get a lot of steals and easy layups tonight, and that’s what we want.”
The Wildcats accounted for 15 steals while holding the Comets to 28% shooting from the field, including just three made field goals in the second half.
“We’ve played in a lot of grind it out games so far, so I’m really proud of how these guys have responded,” Nemitz said. “We are still working on building that team chemistry on the floor with most of these guys playing on the state qualifying baseball team. We didn’t get a lot of summer basketball in, but we’re getting there.”
Senior Nate Reiff added 14 points as well for the Wildcats, while Peerson Kephart added 10 and Jace Mess with seven.
The Comets were led by sophomore Eli Adams with 10 points.
“We have Fennimore tomorrow night and then we are off until the Mike Alexander Tournament in Benton on the 28th,” Nemitz said. “I really like the way they’ve brought the energy the last few games, and I think we are going into the break at a good place.”