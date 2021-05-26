Kalle Larsson expected a challenging season on the scouting front.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Dubuque Fighting Saints general manager and his scouting staff didn’t have nearly as many opportunities for live viewings and had to get a little creative in preparation for this week’s United States Hockey League drafts.
The 10-round Futures Draft, limited to players born in 2005, begins at 5 p.m. today and features players who are a year or two away from playing in the league. Phase II, open to all other Junior-eligible players, takes place at 1 p.m. Thursday.
“One of the reasons we went so young this season was we realized scouting would be really difficult and we wanted a team next season with a lot of returners,” Larsson said. “A lot of years, we expect to have five guys back and we have to go find 18 in the draft. But we feel really good about who we will have coming back and the players on our affiliates list.
“There are a lot more unknowns in this year’s drafts, because you have a lot of kids who haven’t played in a year, didn’t play as much as they normally would or there were restrictions on being able to go see them. For instance, we couldn’t go to Canada at all to see players. But everybody is in the same boat because we haven’t been able to see the same amount of hockey we’ve seen in the past.”
The Saints expect to return as many as 14 players from a team that rallied in the second half to reach the Clark Cup Playoffs for a USHL-best 10 straight seasons.
The returners include forwards Stephen Halliday, Tristan Lemyre, Primo Self, Ryan Alexander, Riley Stuart, Max Montes, Kenny Connors, Connor Kurth and Mikey DeAngelo; defensemen Michael Feenstra, Zane Demsey, Max Burkholder and Riley Rosenthal; and goaltender Hobie Hedquist. Larsson expects a handful of affiliates list players to make the team as well.
The Saints will select fifth in both drafts. They own all of their own picks, in addition to four Phase II selections acquired in trades. That includes Sioux Falls’ fifth-round pick, Tri-City’s sixth, Omaha’s eighth and Muskegon’s 10th. Fans will have their first opportunity to see the new crop of players during the team’s main camp, scheduled for June 28 through July 1 at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Larsson and his scouts — Mike Cusack, Mark Plantery, Trevor Edwards, Cody Campbell, Mike Burkhart, Dylan Finan and Dan Shrader — relied heavily on video to prepare for the drafts.
“Obviously, you prefer to see players in person because you can see little things — like body language and the level of competition — that isn’t necessarily reflected on video,” Larsson said. “And in person, you might discover a few players that you weren’t necessarily there to see. But video is a really valuable tool, because you can analyze players pretty well. And it’s easy to share that video with the other scouts on our staff to get to more of a consensus.
“The good thing about this year is I’ve learned a lot about video and how to use it as a tool. I really like the collaborative side of it. So, I think we’ll incorporate it into our strategy a lot more moving forward.”
Youngstown owns the top pick in both drafts after finishing last overall this season. Sioux Falls owns the No. 2 pick, followed by Waterloo, Lincoln and Dubuque.
Madison and Cedar Rapids have returned to the league after going dark this season and will draft at the end of each round. Madison picks 14th in the Futures Draft and 15th in Phase II, while Cedar Rapids drafts 15th in the Futures Draft and 14th in Phase II. The Capitols and RoughRiders will also see the return of players made available in September’s dispersal draft.