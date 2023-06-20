05172021-seniorvshempsteadsoccer5-sg.JPG
Dubuque Senior’s Owen Hull (7) tries to dribble the ball past Dubuque Hempstead’s Alex Tackney during a 2021 match at Dalzell Field. Both players were selected to the Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Soccer Team.

 STEPHEN GASSMAN/Telegraph Herald

The boys high school soccer season came to a close without any area teams qualifying for the state tournament, but there were still some strong seasons to celebrate.

Dubuque Senior reached the substate final for the third time in four seasons, Dubuque Hempstead notched its best season since 2016, and Beckman Catholic was a win away from making a second consecutive state tournament appearance.