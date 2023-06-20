Dubuque Senior’s Owen Hull (7) tries to dribble the ball past Dubuque Hempstead’s Alex Tackney during a 2021 match at Dalzell Field. Both players were selected to the Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Soccer Team.
The boys high school soccer season came to a close without any area teams qualifying for the state tournament, but there were still some strong seasons to celebrate.
Dubuque Senior reached the substate final for the third time in four seasons, Dubuque Hempstead notched its best season since 2016, and Beckman Catholic was a win away from making a second consecutive state tournament appearance.
Add in Bellevue’s debut with a standalone program, and the continued improvement from newly launched programs at Cascade and Clayton Ridge, and boys soccer appears to still be on the rise in the area.
Here is a capsule look at the 15 players selected to the Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Soccer Team:
FORWARDS
Owen Hull (Dubuque Senior) — A senior selected to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team, Hull tied for the team lead with 14 goals and led the Rams with 10 assists.
Alex Eisbach (Dubuque Wahlert) — A senior who earned all-MVC Mississippi Division second-team honors, Eisbach led the Golden Eagles with seven goals and nine assists.
Nyle Jenkins (Dubuque Senior) — A junior picked to the all-MVC Mississippi Division first team, Jenkins shared the team lead with 14 goals while adding four assists.
Matthew Florence (Beckman Catholic) — A junior selected to the all-River Valley Conference first team, Florence led the Trailblazers with 19 goals and added five assists.
MIDFIELDERS
Mitch Tackney (Dubuque Hempstead) — The sophomore was a first-team all-MVC Valley Division selection after leading the Mustangs with seven goals and three assists.
Biniam Andrews (Dubuque Senior) — A sophomore named to the all-MVC Mississippi Division second team, Andrews helped control the midfield and contributed four goals for the Rams.
Alex Tackney (Dubuque Hempstead) — A senior and second-team all-MVC Valley Division pick, he scored five goals and assisted on another while starting all 18 games for the Mustangs.
Ben Meyer (Bellevue) — A junior selected to the all-RVC first team, Meyer scored three goals and assisted on three others in the Comets’ first season with a program.
Luke Schieltz (Beckman Catholic) — A senior named to the all-RVC first team, Schieltz was second on the team with eight assists and added seven goals.
DEFENDERS
Seth Connolly (Dubuque Senior) — A junior who earned all-MVC Mississippi Division second-team honors, Connolly anchored a defense that allowed 32 goals while adding a goal on the offensive side.
J.P. Weber (Dubuque Wahlert) — A senior who earned all-MVC Mississippi Division honorable mention, Weber was a key two-way cog at center back for the Golden Eagles, anchored the defense while contributing a goal and three assists on the offensive end.
Joel Ostola (Dubuque Hempstead) — A junior who earned all-MVC Valley Division honorable mention, Ostola led a defense that allowed 27 goals while assisting on three goals himself.
Max Nadeau (Cascade) — A senior picked to the all-RVC second team, Nadeau made 15 starts and led a Cougars defense that allowed 57 goals in its third season of existence.
GOALKEEPERS
Jimmy Berna (Dubuque Senior) — A first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division pick as a senior, Berna started all 15 games for a Rams team that totaled 117 saves against 32 goals allowed.
Aidan Rhoad (Dubuque Hempstead) — A second-team all-MVC Valley Division pick as a junior, Rhoad played virtually every minute in goal for the Mustangs, allowing 25 goals and making 78 saves.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beckman Catholic — Jake Schmidt, Adam Wedewer
Bellevue — Spencer Abbott
Bellevue Marquette — Evan Scott, Caden Kettmann
Cascade — Tyson Hill
Clayton Ridge — Jace Fassbinder, Kylar Millard, Jake Moore
Dubuque Hempstead — Tyler Klaas
Dubuque Senior — Kyle Konrardy, Soren Obermueller
Dubuque Wahlert — Connor Walsh
Maquoketa — Nolan Ehlinger
West Delaware — Deion Wilson
Western Dubuque — Schuyler Ridenour, CJ Kammiller, Caden Abresch