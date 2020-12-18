If the rims at James Nora Gymnasium were a smidge bigger, or if the clock was a bit slower, Anna Kruse’s big night might have been even bigger.
Kruse buried four 3-pointers en route to 17 points as Dubuque Senior remained unbeaten on the young season with a 66-51 win over Western Dubuque on Friday night in girls prep basketball action.
Kruse drained a nothing-but-net trey that was released too late to count as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, and in the first half she missed her first two 3-point attempts — both of which rattled in-and-out of the cylinder.
“Shooters have to shoot,” Kruse said. “If I miss a few, I keep shooting. Eventually they’ve got to start going in. I was a little mad (at the end of the third quarter) but it felt good that at least it went in, so I kept shooting.”
During a tight first half, the Rams (5-0) attacked on both ends of the court to grab an early lead, 8-4. They scored six of their first eight points of the game at the free-throw line as WD (2-5) was whistled for seven fouls in the first 6:00 of play and Senior forced five early turnovers.
But the Bobcats clawed back by controlling the boards, grabbing six straight at one point.
A 9-0 run by the Bobcats, highlighted by Brooklyn Firzlaff’s go-ahead 3-pointer at the 2:04 mark of the first quarter, helped the Bobcats to a 13-10 lead heading into the second.
WD turned the ball over on its first four possessions of the period and Senior reclaimed the lead behind its 6-foot-1 post player, Olivia Baxter, and floor general Elly Haber.
Baxter had a pair of baskets to go along with a trio of blocked shots during the Rams’ charge. The Rams connected on three straight shots from the field — two by Haber, who led all scorers with 18 points, late in the half to inch ahead.
Senior took a 28-26 lead into halftime. Haber and Kruse knocked home key 3-pointers for the Rams as neither team led by more than three before the break.
WD’s Hailey Wulfekuhle buried two shots, including a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Bobcats moved back in front.
Haber and Kruse got hot once again, though, for the Rams, each connecting from long range during a 12-2 run. The Rams took the biggest lead by either team at 43-35 and stymied WD with its pressure defense.
“We want to play fast and that’s just who we are,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “We really figured out how to take a close game and pull away. It was good to see us find another way to win a game. This was kind of different from some of our other wins.”
The Rams led by as many as 18 in the fourth, pulling away behind two more long balls from Kruse.
Baxter scored eight points and had six blocked shots for Senior. Carson Koerperich and Madison Maahs paced the Bobcats with 12 points apiece.
“I’m really impressed with WD,” Deutsch said. “Especially that freshman class. There’s tons of potential on that team. We knew they play hard and we knew we were going to get their best effort. But I think we withstood and found a way to get a victory.”