The River Ridge Scales/Mound girls basketball team is on a roll.
The Illinois Class 1A fifth-ranked co-op improved to 15-0 on the year with a 51-31victory over Warren on Friday in Hanover, Ill.
Sydney Driscoll led RR/SM with 15 points, while Mickayala Bass chipped in nine. Addy Bohnsack led Warren with 10 points.
Dubuque Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Chandler Houselog notched a game-high 20, and Camdyn Kay added 18, as the Mustangs (4-6) won their second straight game.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Dubuque Senior 52 — At Nora Gym: Anna Kruse scored 12 points and Elly Haber had 11 as the Rams lost at home to the Cougars.
Linn-Mar 70, Western Dubuque 45 — At Marion, Iowa: The Bobcats (2-9) dropped a Mississippi Valley Conference contest on the road.
Cedar Rapids Washington 71, Dubuque Wahlert 54 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Claire Lueken scored 14 points, Maria Freed had 13 and Nora King 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Golden Eagles past the Warriors.
Bellevue 77, Northeast Goose Lake 42 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Mariah Hueneke erupted for 35 points, as the Comets breezed to victory. Kalesia DeShaw had 13 and Ka’Lynn DeShaw and Morgan Meyer 10 apiece.
Bellevue Marquette 55, Cedar Valley Christian 17 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks held CVC to just five first-half points and never looked back. Elise Kilbug led Marquette with 21 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Linn-Mar 52, Western Dubuque 43 — At Epworth, Iowa: Andrew Oltmanns scored 14 points, Carson Schute had 12 and Nick Bryant 11, but the Bobcats lost to the Lions.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 85, Dubuque Senior 52 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams fell to 3-4 on the year with the loss. Jacob Williams had 10 points, and Devonta Jackson had eight to lead Senior.
Dubuque Wahlert 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 56 — At Wahlert: The Golden Eagles (5-2) trailed at halftime, but rallied to claim a thriller at home.
Cedar Valley Christian 58, Bellevue Marquette 55 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kannon Still led Marquette with 17 points, but CVC rallied.
Monticello 63, Cascade 50 — At Monticello, Iowa: Cole McDermott had 18 points and Gavin Manternach 15 for Cascade, but Monticello pulled away.
Solon 54, Dyersville Beckman 43 — At Solon, Iowa: The Trailblazers led by four at the half, but Solon rallied for the victory. Padraig Gallagher led Beckman with 20 points, while Logan Goedken contributed nine.
Warren 70, West Carroll 21 — At Savanna, Ill.: Brayden Bohnsack and Reed McNutt scored 15 points apiece as the Warriors routed West Carroll on Thursday.
Fennimore 75, Riverdale 38 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles (6-5) easily got past Riverdale in a SWAL conference matchup.
River Ridge 67, Belmont 23 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Timberwolves improved to 10-1 with a rout of Belmont in Six Rivers action.
Richland Center 58, Prairie du Chien 49 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks held a six-point lead at the half, but Richland Center rallied to win the SouthwestWisconsin Conference contest.
Platteville 61, Lancaster 39 — At Platteville, Wis.: Wyatt Heer netted 17 points, Jesse Martin scored 16, and the Hillmen defeated the Flying Arrows at home. Zach Koeller had 12 points to lead Lancaster.
Darlington 72, Iowa-Grant 32 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds improved to 6-2, as they blew past Iowa-Grant in SWAL action.
Potosi 65, Benton 56 — At Benton, Wis.: Logan Uppena scored a game-high 21 points, and Sam Udelhofen chipped in 11 as the Zephyrs earned a road win in the Six Rivers. Chad Haffele had 18 points to pace Benton.
boys BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,958, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,940 — At Cherry Lanes: Conner Warrick rolled a 214-246—460, and Dakota Rupp a 245-191—436 as the Mustangs edged the J-Hawks.
Western Dubuque 2,088, Linn-Mar 1,976 — At Marion, Iowa: Aiden Besler led the Bobcats with a 244-203 — 447 and Ethan Potter contributed a 226-209 —435 as WD took down Linn-Mar.
girls bowling
Wahlert 2,323, Cedar Rapids Washington 1,886 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles earned their first win of the year over the Warriors.
Maquoketa 2,394, Benton 1,776 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals improved to 4-1 with win over Benton.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eureka (Ill.) 61, Dubuque 54 —At Eureka, Ill.: Karsen Kershner posted a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spartans (9-5) fell on the road.