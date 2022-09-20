EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Even with one of its top players out with an injury, and the rotation not totally in sync, Galena’s depth and talent are still strong enough to close out a rivalry match in a 41-minute sweep.

Gracie Furlong hammered 14 kills and Paeton Hyde added eight kills, while Julia Townsend delivered 25 assists as the Illinois Class 1A No. 3-ranked Pirates promptly swept rival East Dubuque on Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-14, at East Dubuque High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.