DES MOINES — A January loss was perhaps the best thing to happen to Chad Bellis this wrestling season.
Well, that might depend on what happens tonight.
Bellis, the third-ranked 120-pounder from Dubuque Hempstead, dominated Waverly-Shell Rock’s Bailey Roybal for the second consecutive weekend, securing a 9-4 victory over the former state champ in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Roybal handed Bellis his only loss of the season, 6-3, at their dual meet on Jan. 9. As it turned out, that was a good loss.
“It started a fire in my heart. It wasn’t going to be put out until I beat him at state or was higher on the podium than him,” Bellis said. “If I hadn’t taken that loss to him, I probably wouldn’t have worked as hard in the wrestling room. He’s a great opponent and I’m just glad to have accomplished one of my goals.”
Bellis won the rematch, 10-5, in last weekend’s district final.
He was also scheduled to face Ankeny’s top-ranked Trevor Anderson at that Jan. 9 dual. He’ll get his chance tonight with much higher stakes.
Bellis pinned Fort Dodge’s fourth-ranked Lane Cowell in 2:45 in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle (145), and Western Dubuque’s Evan Surface (182) and Sawyer Nauman (195) also have spots on the podium.
Schaetzle lost a 14-1 major decision against Fort Dodge’s third-ranked Dreyzon Phillips in his 145-pound quarterfinal, but clinched his spot on the podium with a 4-1 decision over Bettendorf’s Josh Pelzer. He won a 6-0 decision over Sioux City West’s Ethan Emmick later in the day to reach the consolation semifinals.
“I’m just glad that I could top it out the way that everybody at this tournament wants to,” Schaetzle said. “My coaches and teammates all got me there and it’s a great feeling.”
Nauman, a senior who placed seventh at 195 last year, was motivated to finish strong after he was pinned by Waverly-Shell Rock’s No. 3 Jake Walker in the quarterfinals.
His goal of bettering last year’s seventh-place medal was met even before his tournament ended. Nauman won a 5-3 decision over West Des Moines Valley’s Jay Cooley in the blood round, then booked a 14-9 decision over North Scott’s Joey Peterson to reach the consolation semifinals. He can finish no lower than sixth.
“I’ve only got two matches left in my high school career. Twelve minutes,” he said. “Make them the hardest 12 minutes of my life.”
Fourth-ranked Surface was pinned by Waukee’s No. 2 Griffin Gammell in 3:22 in his 182-pound quarterfinal. Surface won a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over Iowa City West’s Mason Applegate, but was pinned by Ankeny’s Cade Bennethum in the consolation third round.
“Even though you lose, you always have a chance to come back and do your best,” said Surface, who will wrestle for seventh today. “It’s all about adversity and how you handle it mentally. It’s about how you handle the pain and how far you can push through it.”
Hempstead’s Adler Kramer (126) — a three-time state qualifier — and Adam Ward (220), and Western Dubuque’s Greyson Gardner (170) and Emerson Lux-Morales (285) lost in the blood round and were eliminated.
CLASS 2A
It would be hard to find a team that has had as impressive a week as West Delaware.
Coming off a third straight 2A dual championship, the Hawks placed all 11 qualifiers on the podium and will have two wrestling for titles tonight. And, a second traditional team championship in three seasons is within sight.
“We’re just doing our best and right now our best is winning matches, so we want to keep that going,” Hawks coach Jeff Voss said.
West Delaware’s Wyatt Voelker (195) and Carson Petlon (285) — both ranked No. 1 — won their semifinals and will wrestle in the state finals for the first time on Saturday night.
No. 6 Carson Less (113) and No. 1 Jared Voss (170) lost their semifinals and will be joined in the consolation semis by No. 9 Reily Dolan (132), No. 5 Jadyn Peyton (152) and No. 4 Cael Meyer (182).
Brayden Maury, No. 7 Blake Engel (126), Staveley Maury (138) and No. 7 Logan Peyton (145) lost in the consolation third round and will compete for seventh place today.