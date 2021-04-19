Clarke University pounded out 16 hits on Sunday to route Grand View, 13-4, in the first game of a Heart of America Conference baseball doubleheader at Peosta, Iowa. The Vikings took the second game, 3-2, for their lone win in the four-game series.
Bryce Simon collected three hits, and Donovyn Curiel, Peter Torres, Tavan Shahidi, Bailin Markridge and McKlane Elgin had two each in the opener for Clarke (29-12, 18-6). Travis McFarland added two hits in the second game.
The Pride conclude their season next weekend with a four-game series against Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They hold a slim lead over Peru State (15-7) for first place in the North Division standings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 13, Central 5 — At Pella, Iowa: Emily Bloomer had three hits, and Kylee Biedermann, Morgan Turnmire and Rachel Trader added two apiece as the Spartans improved to 16-8. Biedermann doubled and tripled.
UW-River Falls 7-0, UW-Platteville 0-11 — At Platteville, Wis.: Shannon Gaul had three hits, while Abby Burns, Claire Bakkestuen and Haili Cota had two each as the Pioneers earned the split. Bakkestuen homered. Platteville erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning. In the opener, Amanda Stanczuk and Cota had two hits apiece.
Coe 5, Loras 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Kohawks pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to win. Loras (1-15) got three hits from Hadalynn Anderson and two each from Gabriella Garcia and Jessica Bulanda.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 1, Mount Mercy 0 — At Clarke: Hannah Sacora scored in the 75th minute to lead the Pride (11-6). Clarke finished with a 16-6 advantage in shots on goal, and Abigail Kukuck recorded the shutout in goal by making one save.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Spartans take 2nd — At Woodbine Bend Golf Course: Luther College edged Dubuque, 595-597, in the 11-team Loras Spring Invite. Jordan Elliot led the Spartans with a second-place 145.
Loras finished third behind Bo Burgmeier’s 149, and Clarke took fourth behind a 149 from Jack Kamentz.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Gardiner 20th — At Waverly, Iowa: Loras College’s Mallory Gardiner shot a 172 to finish 20th at the Wartburg Spring Invite. Gustavus Adolphus won the team title in the nine-team event.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Clarke competes at sectionals — At Addison, Ill.: The Clarke women’s team finished 10th out of 17 teams at the USBC sectional meet this weekend. The Clarke men’s team finished 15th out of 19 teams.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Dubuque County 7-12, Linn-Mar 5-0 — Tucker Nauman pitched five scoreless innings to lead Dubuque County in the opener. In the second game, Landon Stoll had a complete-game five inning shutout and Jake Brosius belted a home run.