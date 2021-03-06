Five bowlers who finished the season with averages over 200 highlight the third-annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Bowling Team.
Selections were based on season-long averages as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Kyler Beidler (Maquoketa) — He rolled the WaMaC Conference’s high game of the year, a 296, en route to a 194.89 average as a senior.
Jacob Butcher (Western Dubuque) — The senior carried a 202.94 average, the fifth-best in the area and the 68th-best in Iowa, regardless of class. The first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division selection placed eighth at the Class 2A state qualifying event at New Hampton with a two-game 415.
Lucas Ihrig (Maquoketa) — The sophomore earned a return spot on the all-area team by carrying a 197.38 average, good enough for seventh in the area.
Logan Kloser (Bellevue) — The freshman posted the eighth-highest average in the area with a 196.69.
Tyrelle Kloser (Bellevue) — The senior repeated as an all-area selection after leading the area with a 218.0 average, which ranked 14th in the state regardless of class. He finished fifth at the Class 1A qualifying meet at Louisa-Muscatine after shooting a two-game 470.
Mason Krieg (Dubuque Senior) — Senior’s top scorer won the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids with a two-game series of 472. He carried a 193.96 average during his junior campaign.
Jude Ludwig (Western Dubuque) — The sophomore had the sixth-best average in the area with a 198.81, which placed him 99th in the state regardless of class. He earned second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Ian Ninneman (Dubuque Hempstead) — A junior, he led his Class 3A state qualifying team with a 194.82 average. He finished 18th at state with a two-game 422 series.
Hudson Orr (Dubuque Hempstead) — Despite carrying just a 171.11 average, he was the area’s top postseason bowler. He finished second at the Class 3A state qualifier at Cedar Rapids with a two-game 469, then tied for 12th at state with a 435.
Kalen Recker (West Delaware) — A senior, he averaged a 196.04 for the ninth-best mark in the area. He placed fourth at the Class 1A qualifying tournament at Camanche with a two-game 451.
C.J. Rich (West Delaware) — The senior’s 206.35 average ranked fourth in the area and 52nd in the state, regardless of class.
Dakota Rupp (Dubuque Hempstead) — The junior carried a 192.64 average in helping the Mustangs reach the Class 3A state tournament. He placed 10th at the Cedar Rapids state qualifying tournament.
River Schiefer (Bellevue) — The sophomore is a repeat selection to the all-area team after shooting a 193.0 average this season.
Carson Schnieders (West Delaware) — He carried a 195.89 in his senior season to rank 10th in the area.
Louis Shontz (West Delaware) — The freshman averaged 207.46 for the third-best average in the area and the 47th-best in the state, regardless of class. He took seventh at the Class 1A state qualifier at Camanche with a two-game 430.
Nolan Vaske (Western Dubuque) — A second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division selection as a sophomore, he carried a 189.50 average this season.
Dawson Weber (Bellevue) — A junior, he posted the second-highest average in the area with a 213.81, which ranked 25th in the state regardless of class. He finished eighth at the Class 1A qualifying meet at Louisa-Muscatine with a two-game 455.
HONORABLE MENTION
Aiden Bettcher (Dubuque Senior), Ben Heiberger (Western Dubuque), Logan Jasper (Dubuque Senior), Trent Kutsch (Dubuque Hempstead), Garrett Kadolph (Dubuque Wahlert), Stephen Mask (Maquoketa), Christian Merrick (Dubuque Senior), Alec Nadermann (Western Dubuque), Nick Splinter (Dubuque Wahlert), Nick Sweeney (Western Dubuque), Hunter Winner (Dubuque Senior).