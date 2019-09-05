Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area game:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-1) at CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (0-1)
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m.
Radio: None
Last year: Hempstead won, 55-10
Outlook: The Mustangs are coming off a 24-20 loss to Davenport North in which Hempstead had two rushers with at least 20 carries and showed renewed interest in the aerial attack with 14 passing attempts. The Mustangs’ defense registered six sacks last week, and that pressure could pay off against a Warriors team that lost its opener against Cedar Rapids Prairie, 56-7.
TH prediction: Hempstead 35, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Season record (last week): 5-4 (2-3)