East Dubuque senior Dawson Feyen will be competing in two finals today at the Illinois Class 2A state track & field championship after qualifying in preliminaries on Friday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Feyen ran an 11.07 in the 100 to advance and earn the ninth and final qualifying spot. The best qualifying time went to Princeton’s Keegan Fogarty in 10.83.
Feyen also advanced to the 400 finals, running a 49.80 to secure the seventh best time in prelims. Kankakee’s Jayon Morrow posted the best time with a 48.58.
Feyen just missed the cut in the 200, racing to a 22.20 with 22.12 marking the ninth and final qualifying time.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Thoms eliminated at state — At Waukee, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead junior Sydney Thoms lost twice and was eliminated at the Iowa Class 2A state singles tournament, her second consecutive season advancing to state.
Thoms was defeated in her championship bracket opener by Iowa City Liberty’s Ella Gilbert, 6-0, 6-1. She then lost her first round consolation match by a 6-1, 6-2 score to Mason City’s Celine Matthews.
PREP BASEBALL
Western Dubuque 12-13, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Bobcats routed the J-Hawks in an MVC doubleheader to move to 8-1 on the season.
Caleb Klein, Bryn Vantiger, Garrett Kadolf and Nick Bryant each had two hits in the Bobcats’ 13-hit attack in Game 1. Tucker Nauman threw four scorelss inngs to earn the win.
Kadolf and Vantiger homered as WD pounded 11 more hits in the nightcap and Ryan Klosterman earned the win on the mound, allowing just one run over five innngs to complete to complete the sweep.
Linn-Mar 12-8, Dubuque Hempstead 7-4 — At Marion, Iowa: Solen Munson, Lane Wels and Cole Swartz had two hits apiece, but the Mustangs dropped a doubleheader at Linn-Mar. Wells and Munson each had two RBIs.
The Lions held Hempstead to just four hits in the second game to complete the sweep. Munson, Tyler Loso, George Sherlock and Carson Weber provided base hits for the Mustangs.
Cedar Rapids Washington 8-10, Dubuque Senior 6-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Drew Francois went 2-for-4 in the opener, and Jack Aitchison added a double, but the Rams suffered a doubleheader road sweep at the hands of the Warriors.
Kobe Meyer suffered the loss on the mound for the Rams in the opener. Senior managed eight hits but committed three errors. In the second game, Francois and Jon Wille hit for doubles, but that is all the offense that Senior could manage.
(Thursday’s late games)
Dyersville Beckman 9-2, Center Point-Urbana 3-5 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Lane Kramer, Luke Sigwarth and Luke Schieltz collected two hits apiece, and Owen Huehnergarth and Logan Burchard drove in two runs each to lead Beckman (3-4) in the WaMaC Conference win. Nate Offerman got the pitching win after allowing one hit in 5 2/3 innings. In the nightcap, the Stormin’ Pointers (7-2) scored four runs in the sixth to rally for the win. Nick Schmidt had two hits for the Trailblazers.
West Delaware 4-2, Benton Community 1-1 — At Van Horne, Iowa: The Hawks improved to 7-1 with the WaMaC doubleheader sweep. Benton is 2-5. Robert Reeder allowed just one hit in 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory in the opener, and Lukas Meyer tossed a complete-game, 73-pitch two hitter in the nightcap.
Maquoketa Valley 11, Midland 3 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Brady Wall went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the Wildcats improved to 4-2. Nathan Beitz added a pair of hits, and T.J. Cook struck out seven in five innings to earn the pitching win.
