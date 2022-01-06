Quentin Shields scored 19 points, and Kyle Tuma and Logan Pearson added 15 apiece on Wednesday to lead the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to a 60-46 victory at UW-Eau Claire.
The Pioneers, who are ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division III poll, improved to 14-0 and 3-0 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Platteville led, 27-20, at the intermission and pulled away in the second half.
Dubuque 71, Coe 63 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sam Kilburg scored 15 points, Brock Simon and Peter Ragen added 12 apiece, and Jaylin McCants scored 11 as Dubuque won the American Rivers Conference game to improve to 8-5, 4-1. Dubuque Wahlert grad Cael Schmitt led Coe (11-3, 3-2 A-R-C) with 19 points.
Luther 78, Loras 74 — At Loras: Ali Sabet scored 23 points, and Rowan McGowen added 16, but the Duhawks fell to 10-3, 2-2 in the A-R-C. Luther got 14 each from Matthew Franzen, Ben Gill and Randall Days while overcoming a six-point halftime deficit.
Clarke 75, Grand View 72 — At Clarke: Jacob Fierst scored 24 points, and the Pride got 18 from Chandler Dean, 13 from Keith Johnson and 10 from Jordan Lake to improve to 8-7, 3-3 in the Heart of America Conference.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dubuque 60, Coe 59 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kathleen Mathias and Maddie Monge had 11 points each and Miah Smith and Karsen Kershner chipped in 10 apiece for Dubuque, which held off a late Coe run to improve to 9-4, 3-2 A-R-C.
Clarke 79, Grand View 51 — At Kehl Center: Nicole McDermott and Emma Kelchen led a balanced Clarke attack with 15 points apiece, while Giana Michels added 13, Taylor Haase had 12 and Mya Merschman chipped in 10. The Pride improved to 15-2, 5-0 in the conference.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 50, East Dubuque 28 — At East Dubuque: Jaidyn Strang and Addison Albrecht scored 10 points each for RR/SM. Emily Gockel and Sydney Mulgrew had eight each for East Dubuque.