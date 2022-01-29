Here is a capsule look at the inaugural WIAA girls state wrestling tournament, held today at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis.:
Schedule — Preliminaries through semifinals, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; March of Champions, 1st-, 3rd- and 5th-place matches, 6:30 p.m.
Livestream — The championship matches of all 12 weights will be televised live on Bally Sports Wisconsin and livestreamed on the Bally Sports app. All pre-finals matches will be livestreamed on WIAA.TV (NFHS Network subscription required).
By the numbers — Champions will be crowned at 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185 and 235 pounds. There are 261 wrestlers entered in the tournament. A tournament-high 32 will compete at 107, with another 31 at 114. Only nine competitors are registered for the 235 bracket.
Area competitors — Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern freshman Chloe LaRue is listed on the top seed line for the 145-pound bracket and enters with a sterling 13-0 record and eyes on perhaps laying the foundation for a future run at becoming the state’s first four-time girls state champion. Fennimore has a pair of entries in the tournament. First to go will be Dakota Northouse, a sophomore with a 12-3 record at 107. Sophomore Rachel Schauer is 7-0 at 165. Belmont/Platteville’s Nevaeh Koch, a junior, enters with a 3-0 record and received a bye into the second round at 100. Mineral Point junior Kylie Rule takes a 2-1 record into her 132-pound first-round bout.