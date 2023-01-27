Loras College is turning to a highly successful wrestler with local ties to build its women’s wrestling program.

Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen on Friday announced the hiring of Wil Kelly, a three-time state champion from Dubuque Wahlert and an NCAA Division III national champion at Wartburg College, as head coach of a program that will compete in its inaugural season in 2023-24.

