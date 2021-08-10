In addition to a slightly puffy cheek, Tucker Nauman proudly wore a navy blue cavalry hat on Thursday night.
The puffy cheek came after a bunt attempt gone awry. And the cavalry hat became a source of inspiration for the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team on its run to the Mid-South Regional championship this weekend in Hastings, Neb.
The Minutemen went 5-0 to earn a berth in this week’s Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Dubuque County qualified for the World Series for the second time in program history and the first since 2018.
“The hat represents being the first man in and the last man out, so it’s obviously very special to be the guy picked to wear it after every game,” said Nauman, who earned the pitching decision in relief and had two hits in a 10-9 victory over Hastings on Thursday to receive the hat. “It means that you’re there for your teammates and doing whatever you can to help your team win. All along, we wanted to be the first team in and the last team standing, so we’d be champions.”
Dubuque County was the first team in, as it won the Iowa state championship in May before splitting up for the high school baseball season, while all other Legion programs in the country play a summer schedule. And, after beating Cabot, Ark., for the second time in three days, the Minutemen were the last team standing in Hastings.
The First Air Cavalry hat came from Mike Petersen, a veteran from Omaha, Neb., and a friend of Dan Smith, the father of Minutemen shortstop Cole Smith. Petersen received two Purple Heart medals as a door gunner in Vietnam.
“His message to the boys was that the Air Cav was always first in, last out,” Dan Smith said. “They hauled the troops in and brought them back out. He also said his being here was not about him but about his 58,000 brothers who didn’t make it out alive.”
Petersen presented Dubuque County coach Ronnie Kramer with the hat after the team’s first win in Hastings. The coaching staff later decided to award it to the team’s warrior or MVP of the day.
Nauman wore it first, followed by Logan Runde and finally Aaron Savary — all after gutsy pitching performances.
“It’s kind of cool, because it embodies what the Legion stands for,” Cole Smith said. “It was something for us to rally around, and it was something to strive for. You wanted to be the player of the game, the new sheriff in town, and lead your team to a win. It was something that helped build camaraderie with the team. It was another symbol that added to the great chemistry we already had.”
The Minutemen had plenty of candidates to wear the cavalry hat each night. They outscored their five opponents, 37-21, and pounded out an average of 11 hits per game.
Over the course of the five games, 11 different players collected at least three hits in the tournament. And Savary, Runde, Nauman, Eli Green and Ray Schlosser handled the 35 innings of mound work.
Dubuque County will take a 13-0 record to the World Series. During the Iowa postseason series, the Minutemen outscored their opponents, 70-12, and won four of the five games by the mercy rule.
“We have such a strong lineup,” said third baseman Gavin Guns, who went 4-for-7 in the regional tournament. “No matter who you put in, you know he’s going to do a job for you, whether that’s getting on base, moving a guy around or scoring a run — whatever the team needs in that situation.
“It’s been so much fun. I don’t necessarily know if we were expecting to make it to Shelby, because there were some really tough teams here. But we pretty much dominated this tournament. That’s only going to give us confidence for when we play in the World Series.”