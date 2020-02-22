News in your town

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cascade bringing it all over the floor to hit 24-0

USHL: Gaber scores twice in Saints loss at Muskegon

NFL: Player reps not voting on NFL labor deal; want more talks

Sports in brief: Bears cut Amukamara, Gabriel

NBA roundup: Doncic nearly has triple-double, Mavericks rout Magic

Boys prep basketball: No. 1 Cuba City survives No. 4 Darlington for 1st SWAL title in 7 years

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cascade bringing it all over the floor to hit 24-0

Prep wrestling: Cascade's Noonan, Maquoketa's Rich to wrestle for state titles

NFL: With Rodgers at 36, might Packers enter arms race at draft?

MLB: It's champs vs. cheaters as Nats and Astros meet Saturday

Prep wrestling, Class 2A: WD’s Petlon, Maquoketa’s Rich poised to meet for 5th time

Prep wrestling: Hempstead grappler pulls off upset at state tournament

Boys prep basketball: Strong opener for Beckman

Local & area roundup: Cascade advances to district final

College notebook: Birt brothers key CCIW title

Sports in brief: Vikings' Griffen to test free agency

NBA: Antetokounmpo scores 33, leads Bucks to rout of Pistons

USHL: Team USA stymies Dubuque

Boys prep basketball: Strong opener for Beckman

Prep wrestling: Cascade's Noonan, Beckman's Wulfekuhle power into state quarterfinals

Prep wrestling: West Delaware sends 7 to quarterfinals, Maquoketa advances 2

Prep wrestling: Hempstead's Kramer, Hudson; WD's Hosch reach state quarterfinals

Prep wrestling: Thursday's area state tournament results

Girls prep basketball: Kay's record 45-point night spurs Hempstead

Newman released from hospital; Chastain to race Las Vegas

TH Athlete of Week: Olson’s lasting impact for Cubans

Sports in brief: Bryant to bat leadoff for Cubs

USHL: Fighting Saints face 3-in-3 in Michigan

On the track: Hamlin looks to build off Daytona

Prep wrestling: Iowa state tournament preview

Iowa state wrestling: West Delaware repeats as 2A dual champs

College basketball: Hoibergs seeing red and green for 'weird' father-son meeting

Local & area roundup:

More than the Score: Fairgrounds to host kickboxing event

Girls prep basketball: Kay's record 45-point night advances Hempstead past Davenport Central

Prep bowling: Hempstead sweeps state qualifying meets

Girls prep basketball: No. 2 Mohawks cruise to regional semis

Local & area roundup

Sports briefs: Newman awake, speaking after Daytona crash

Western Dubuque boys headed to state bowling