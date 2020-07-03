Western Dubuque has suspended its softball season pending coronavirus test results.
Western Dubuque activities director Tyler Lown confirmed on Thursday that the program had temporarily suspended its season at all levels as of Tuesday morning after receiving word Monday night that there had been a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus at multiple levels within the program. Lown said he received the information after the Bobcats’ game against Cedar Rapids Xavier had been completed Monday evening.
“The safety of our kids, our community, coaches, umpires, everybody involved, is paramount to us,” Lown said. “We want to make sure everybody is safe before we continue.”
Western Dubuque is the first coverage area softball program to suspend its season because of a potential exposure, but the third overall. The Western Dubuque baseball program suspended its season Wednesday and the Dubuque Wahlert baseball program was cleared to return to baseball activities on Thursday following a two-week quarantine period.
Western Dubuque’s doubleheader this past Wednesday against Cedar Rapids Washington was also canceled. Lown said the Warriors were in the process of reaching out to Western Dubuque to cancel for their own COVID-19 related reasons at the same time Lown called to cancel, though Dubuque Senior AD Brent Cook said Thursday night that Washington had not contacted him about canceling today’s scheduled doubleheader at Wiegand Field.
Lown said the Western Dubuque softball program is awaiting test results as they wait to determine the fate of the season.
Today’s doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Prairie has been canceled. Western Dubuque will make a further decision on the season Monday, after test results are received. If the entire program tests negative, it’s possible the Bobcats could return to play earlier than the 10-14 day window. Nobody within the program had tested positive as of Thursday, Lown said.
“We’re going to see where things are at Monday,” Lown said. “With what we’re hearing about getting results back is it’s probably going to be Monday before we know anything. And like I said, we want to make sure when we do resume that it is in a safe manner for everybody involved with our programs.
“It could be sooner if we get the go-ahead with some results that are hanging out there. It’s just a different process. You’ve just got to make sure everybody is safe. From what we know, it shouldn’t be more than 14 days from Tuesday.”
Western Dubuque is 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division. The Bobcats are set to open the Class 4A regional tournament on July 18 in a semifinal game against either Maquoketa or DeWitt Central.
Even if Western Dubuque is forced into a 14-day quarantine, there should still be time to resume before the postseason.
“That’s what we want and like we said, if we would resume before we know everything, then we do jeopardize some of that stuff,” Lown said. “Right now, if we can continue to wait and make that decision the best you can, then you go forward.”