In a season of conference shuffling, the Southwest Wisconsin Conference will also feature a new look on the gridiron this fall.
Perennial power Lancaster left for the SWAL, while Arcadia, Viroqua and Westby join from the Coulee Conference to make the SWC an eight team-look.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Jason Weittenhiller
Last season — 6-3, 2-3 SWC
Returning letterwinners — Will Schaefer (Sr., 6-2, 210, OL/DL) John Goomey (Jr., 5-11, 200, RB/LB), Tyler McClain (Sr., 6-1, 190, QB/LB), Nick Cullen (Sr., 5-10, 170, WR/LB), Garrett Baxter (Sr., 6-1, 210, OL/DL), Adam Bird (Jr., 6-0, 220, OL/DL), Max Allion (Sr., 5-11, 160, RB/DB)
Outlook — The Hillmen return five starters on offense and defense and their success will rely on how quickly the younger players can get up to speed at the varsity level. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009 last season, the Hillmen will be on the hunt to get back in the postseason. Jason Weittenhiller takes over as head coach after serving as Platteville’s defensive coordinator last season.
Schedule — Aug. 23: CUBA CITY; Aug. 30: at Columbus; Sept. 6: at Richland Center; Sept. 13: RIVER VALLEY; Sept. 20: at Viroqua; Sept. 27: WESTBY; Oct. 4: at Dodgeville; Oct. 11: at Arcadia; Oct. 18: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Cory Koenig
Last season — 8-2, 5-0 SWC
Returning starters — Ben Ritter (Sr., 6-3, 195, E/LB), Connor Smith (Sr., 6-1, 165, E/LB), Dylan Coleman (Sr., 6-1, 170, QB/S), Isaac Avery (Sr., 5-11, 175, OL/DL), Mason Kramer (Sr., 5-11, 160, E/CB), Traeton Saint (Sr., 5-9, 170, RB/LB), Tyler Hannah (Sr., 5-10, 190, RB/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Bradyn Saint (Jr., 5-9, 185, RB/LB), Brice Martin (Sr., 6-3, 325, OL/DL), Jack Amundson (Sr., 6-0, 145, E/CB), Jerrod Osterkamp (Sr., 5-10, 295, OL/DL), Kyle MacEachern (Sr., 6-0, 180, OL/DL), Nick Moris (Sr., 6-1, 190, OL/DL)
Outlook — The reigning SWC champs have four starters back on both sides of the ball and will benefit from transfer student Tyler Hannah, who ran for 1,100 yards last season at Viroqua. Mason Kramer is back at receiver after catching 51 passes for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, as well as tight end Ben Ritter, who finished with 30 catches for 466 yards. However, the Blackhawks will have to replace first-team all-conference quarterback Gavin Gillitzer, who threw for more than 2,100 yards last season.
Schedule — Aug. 24: at Aquinas; Aug. 30: at Waterloo; Sept. 6: RIVER VALLEY; Sept. 13: at Westby; Sept. 20: ARCADIA; Sept. 27: RICHLAND CENTER; Oct. 4: at Viroqua; Oct. 11: DODGEVILLE; Oct. 18: at Platteville