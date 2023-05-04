Dubuque Senior's Maddie Hoffman (left) follows through with her shot while Dubuque Hempstead's Maya England watches during a city golf meet at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Dubuque Senior's Jordan Westhoff (from left), Dubuque Wahlert's Payton Portzen, Dubuque Hempstead's Brooke Kelsch and Dubuque Hempstead's Abby Dallal walk to the green during a city golf meet at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
The first annual City Scramble offered a refreshing twist from the rigors of traditional stroke play competition.
And for golfers from Hempstead, Senior and Wahlert, the inaugural event held Wednesday at Bunker Hill Golf Course, provided a welcomed break from the laser-focused mindset the game often demands.
Based on scoring averages, players from opposing schools teamed up for an 18-hole round with a wrinkled six-six-six (best shot-best ball-alternate shot) two-person format.
“I thought it was really fun,” said Senior’s Caitlin Carter who paired with Wahlert’s Ava Kalb for the meet’s low round of 73. “It just a completely different environment because we were kind of messing around, but not completely messing around. Just having fun with it.”
The adopted format allowed a unique level of interaction amongst friends from opposing schools, not often present in a traditional stroke play meet.
“I feel like I know a lot of these girls, but obviously we can’t really talk to them in a regular meet, so it was just fun to play with them in this different type of format,” Kalb said.
A collaborative effort between the school’s head coaches – Hempstead’s Karla Weber, Senior’s Tim Felderman and Wahlert’s Dan Mulligan – spawned the new style of play.
“Coach Mulligan told me that they were gonna pair us from someone from a different school, and at first it sounded weird to me; I didn’t really understand it,” Kalb added. “But it was actually a lot of fun.”
Wednesday’s City Scramble featured another twist as the meshed duos competed under a team umbrella.
Six pairs representing Team Happy Gilmore battled against six from Team Caddy Shack. Happy Gilmore narrowly escaped with the team title, 337-348.
Hempstead’s Dani McQuillen and Wahlert’s Broooke Wuebker led Team Gilmore with a 77, the meet’s second-lowest round.
“It was fun just because I didn’t always have to freak out about my next shot,” McQuillen said. “In a meet in general, if I have a crappy shot, usually I’ll be affected by that. It was really nice just to not have to strictly focus so much on golf.”
Wuebker, who admittedly golfs for enjoyment over competition, said the format took it to another level of fun.
“I’m not one to get too caught up in it,” Wuebker said. “I do this sport for fun, which makes it fun. I’m never too caught up in counting strokes, and it was just fun to do it with someone else. That’s what I enjoyed the most.”
Julia Busch (Wahlert)/Lauren Haverland (Hempstead) 83; Katelyn Vaasen (Wahlert)/Francesca Richter (Senior) 83; Mia Westland (Hempstead)/Evelyn Deutsch (Senior) 94; and Payton Portzen (Wahlert)/Abby Dallal (Hempstead) 94 also counted scores for the victorious Team Happy Gilmore.
Jordan Westhoff (Senior)/Brooke Kelsch (Hempstead) 91; Taylor Loso (Hempstead)/Cate Ihrig (Wahlert) 92; and Maggie Heiar (Wahlert)/Ava Poppen (Senior) 92 posted scores for Team Caddy Shack, along with the 73 of Kalb and Carter.
