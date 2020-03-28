Sami Martin scoffed at the idea of being a basketball player when she was in fourth grade.
Eight years later, possibly the greatest player to ever suit up in a Platteville uniform couldn’t imagine her life without the game or the teammates that helped put her on the path that she’s traveled on with the Hillmen for the past four seasons.
It’s the same path that the 2019-20 Telegraph Herald Player of the Year will continue to follow for the next four years on a full-ride scholarship at Bradley University.
“I just really want to thank the Platteville community for everything they’ve done,” Martin said. “My coaches were a huge part of my success and our team success. My family has been there every step of the way, for the best games and the worst games, they always had my back. And my teammates, they were really a big family to me.”
After back-to-back seasons as a TH all-area first team selection, Martin closed her final season at Platteville in a fashion worthy of earning the TH Player of the Year honor.
The 6-foot-2, athletic and strong forward was named Wisconsin Associated Press third team all-state (all five divisions); the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season and made the league’s first team in all four of her varsity seasons; She averaged a double-double of 17.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in leading the Hillmen to a perfect 26-0 record and first trip back to the Wisconsin state tournament since 1984; and closed her career with the most points (1,553) and rebounds (1,002) of any player in Hillmen girls basketball history.
“A player like Sami Martin is going to be missed at Platteville, but I’m so glad she got a Division I scholarship and she worked really hard for that,” Platteville coach Mike Foley said. “She’s going to represent the Platteville community so well at Bradley, and she truly didn’t reach her potential here. She barely scraped the tip of it. She’s got a lot of potential ahead of her at Bradley.”
‘THE PERFECT DYNAMIC DUO’
Martin and Josie Nies were just young friends that enjoyed playing softball together.
Initially, that’s the way they wanted to keep it.
“In fourth grade, Josie and I were on the softball team with some fifth graders and they didn’t have enough players for their basketball team,” Martin said. “Our softball coach said we should try basketball, and we were like, ‘Uh, no.’ But I played AAU that year and I loved it. Ever since then it’s been a huge part of my life.”
Little did they know at the time, but Martin and Nies were about to begin a journey that became 36 years in the making — getting the Platteville girls basketball team back to the state tournament, where they last won the Class B state championship in their only appearance in 1984.
“Sami and I have been playing together since fourth grade, and we always considered ourselves the perfect dynamic duo,” said Nies, who’s continuing her basketball career next season at Division III UW-Stevens Point. “I’m the point guard and she’s got the post. We grew together as players and are best friends off the court. We can feed off of each other and know the moves the other’s going to make. Our development as players helped our teammates as well, and it led to a very successful season this year.”
Martin and Nies both started immediately as freshmen for the Hillmen under coach Brandon Temperly, who resigned after their sophomore seasons but returned this year in an assistant’s role under Foley. Both players were more than up to the task — Martin averaged 14.5 points and 9 rebounds per contest as a freshman.
“During our summer league before freshman year, when Coach Temperly came up to me and said he was really impressed with how I played and that Josie and I were going to be huge assets for our team, I knew I was going to play a big part,” Martin said. “Obviously, there were some nerves, but as soon as the ball went up its still just basketball. We wanted to be the best for the team.”
That goal was achieved, as Martin and Nies — who was second on the team this season with 14.3 points per game — fronted the Hillmen’s charge in reaching the state tournament and advancing to the Division 3 championship game. While they were denied a chance to bring home the gold ball trophy due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘perfect dynamic duo’ are equally excited to see what their basketball futures hold.
“We’ve played AAU together since sixth grade, and now through the high school seasons, and she’s meant a lot to me,” Martin said. “We’re best friends off the court, too, so that helps. We were just texting last week how we’re going to get to each other’s college games when we can and wondering how well are we going to fit into a dorm room bed.”
HEARTBREAK PROVIDES MOTIVATION
From the moment Martin stepped on the floor as a freshman for the Hillmen, the program became a threat. She had talented players around her, certainly, but Martin made her mark in the post during her first season, which ended with a sectional loss to eventual state champion Madison Edgewood.
The next two seasons came, and again it was heartbreak in sectionals as the Hillmen lost to eventual two-time state champs Marshall in consecutive seasons. With five players back in the fold that were projected to be senior starters, the loss after their junior season resonated with the Hillmen and provided extra motivation.
“We had the score, 78-61, framed and hung up in our coach’s office and looked at it every day,” Martin said. “The sound of the locker room after you lose and your season’s over, we never wanted to hear that again. We used that as motivation to keep us going.”
As a sophomore, Martin averaged 15.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. Her junior year, Martin put up 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest. But according to Foley — who led the program for Martin’s final two seasons — it’s her unselfish attitude with the ball that made her a truly great player.
“Sami always tried to get everyone else involved in the game. She doesn’t like the limelight,” Foley said. “She’s just a great kid and she doesn’t brag; she doesn’t showboat at all. She’s just one of those kids as a coach that you don’t get to see that often. And this year, our starting five was like that.
“Sami could control the game if she wanted to. If she really wanted to, she could score more than what she did. She always wanted to get her teammates involved. She knew that it would take the team and unselfishness from everyone for us to make it to the state tournament.”
As their final season approached, there was no more next year for the group of seniors that included Martin, Nies, Becca Hoyer, Izzy Carroll and Courtney Budden. It was now or never in getting the program back to state.
“When we found out we made varsity freshman year, we knew we wanted to get the program to state,” Nies said. “Ever since we made varsity, that was our goal going into every season. We fell short the first three years and going into senior year, we knew it was our year.”
BREAKING THROUGH
It all came together in Martin’s final season, as the Hillmen wouldn’t drop a game behind a defense that allowed only 38 points per game and on 12 occasions held opponents to 35 points or less.
On Jan. 28, Martin became the program’s all-time leading scorer in a win over Richland Center, surpassing the mark set by 1993 graduate Nicki (Taggert) Collen — who went on to play at Purdue and Marquette before earning WNBA Coach of the Year honors with the Atlanta Dream in 2018.
“She has a nose for the game and she really worked hard,” Foley said. “In the offseason, she spent a lot of time in the gym. Sami is such a coachable kid. She never complained, she just sucked it up and played hard.”
After rolling to a fourth straight regional championship, sectionals arrived and Platteville battled for a tight 49-44 victory over SWC rival Prairie du Chien in the semifinals. With a trip to state on the line, the Hillmen faced down Marshall for a third straight season, but there would be no denying these seniors this time around. Martin scored 19 points and Nies added 11 as the Hillmen punched their state ticket with a 50-34 runaway win.
“Winning sectionals meant a ton,” Martin said. “Beating Marshall was even sweeter than it would have been beating another team and earning that trip to state. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else. My teammates are my best friends.”
Platteville made its second trip to state under unusual circumstances, beating Arcadia in the state semifinals, 48-45, behind 17 points and nine rebounds from Martin in a mostly empty Resch Center in Green Bay. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, only essential staff and family were allowed.
“It was pretty amazing, to be honest,” Martin said. “It wasn’t ideal looking up and seeing about every seat empty, but with our Platteville bench and fans it felt like the arena was full. To be in that position, we knew Platteville was good enough to be there.”
Hours after earning the opportunity to play Wrightstown for the state championship, the WIAA canceled the remaining games of the tournament due to safety concerns. While the Hillmen and Tigers gathered at the Resch Center the next day to celebrate their seasons and labeled themselves as “co-state champions,” the communities will never know who the true state champ would have been.
“It’s great to know that I have those records, but my teammates were a huge part of that and I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” said Martin, who topped 1,000 career rebounds in her final game at state. “Getting to state and winning the title was our goal, and we fell short of that but we don’t blame the WIAA for that at all. They were just keeping everyone safe. It’s just sad that I’ll never wear a Platteville jersey again.”
BRAVE LEGACY
While Martin laughed at the idea of playing basketball eight years ago, she embarked on a worthwhile journey that undoubtedly left her mark at Platteville High. Through four seasons as a varsity starter, Martin helped the Hillmen to an 87-15 record for an 85% winning percentage.
“Sami was a pleasure to work with, and I consider myself a really lucky person to work with all of these kids and this team,” Foley said. “We represented the community and these girls were terrific role models for all the younger kids. I’m one of the luckiest people around to be able to coach Sami for two years.”
Teammates like Nies have treasured the memories with Martin, who proved herself as the consummate teammate and leader.
“I’m going to miss playing with Sami,” Nies said. “When I found out she was going to Bradley, I was so happy for her. She deserves that. She’s an amazing player and it’s been a wild ride from fourth grade players to seeing her as a D-I college basketball player. She’s going to do great things there and they’re very blessed to have a player like her.”
Martin now looks forward to proving herself once again, this time in a Braves uniform throughout the rugged hardwoods of the Missouri Valley Conference.
“We start workouts on June 16 and all the coaches texted me, saying they were sorry to hear about how the season ended,” Martin said. “It’s a big family down there. Bradley is the place that I knew I wanted to be for the next four years of my life. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else and I’m super excited.”
However, Martin’s career accomplishments in a Hillmen jersey won’t soon be forgotten. In fact, it may inspire other unconvinced fourth graders to give the game a shot.
“I was at a store last Sunday walking around, and a girl came up to me and said how it really sucked that our season ended that way,” Martin said. “So many community members supported us. The younger girls all wrote us notes before the game and even sent us Gatorade. That support means everything.”