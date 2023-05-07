07092022-allstargame8-dk.JPG
Buy Now

Johnny Blake helped the Dubuque Packers win the Prairie League playoff championship last season. The Packers will also compete in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League this season.

 Dave Kettering

As usual, the Prairie League regular-season championship went down to the wire, with four teams finishing with double-digit wins and six of the 11 teams above .500.

Farley claimed the regular-season title, but the fifth-place Dubuque Packers got hot in August and claimed the postseason tournament title.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.