As usual, the Prairie League regular-season championship went down to the wire, with four teams finishing with double-digit wins and six of the 11 teams above .500.
Farley claimed the regular-season title, but the fifth-place Dubuque Packers got hot in August and claimed the postseason tournament title.
Here is a capsule look at the Prairie League, in order of last year’s finish:
FARLEY HAWKS
Manager: Paul Scherrman
2022 record: 26-19, 11-2 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Second place at Farley Tournament
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Max Pins, Derek Hardin, Brett Harris, Alex Vaassen, Aaron Wulfekuhle, Craig Kerper, Brian Miller, Brad Bockenstedt, Aaron Saeugling, Hunter Westhoff, Tony Anstoetter, Dan Kramer.
Promising newcomers: George Sherlock, Alex Sandoval, Caleb Klein, Nolan Schroeder, Parker Ridge, Brady Stramer, Kannon Coakley, Foti Rigopoulos.
BALLTOWN
Manager: Joey Sigwarth
2022 record: 23-12, 11-3 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Second place at Worthington, second place at Rickardsville, third place at Bellevue, semifinals of Prairie League playoffs
Key returning players: Kyle Behnke, Luke Pothoff, Tyler Sauegling, Mike Schuster , Jimmy McDermott, Charlie Jaeger, Jack Jaeger, Jake Brosius, Owen Funke, Jon Wille, Gage Bishop, Jack Walsh, Colton McIlrath, Luke Sigwarth, Jonah Markham, Mike Jones, Will Sullivan, Justin Potts, Josh Smith, Dave Schenck, Alex Timmerman, Alex Dvorsky, Rufus Bennett.
Key players not returning: Zach Sabers
Promising newcomers: Everett Redman, Carson Cummer, Kobe Meyer, Evan Hefel, Brady Rissman, Will Specht.
ZWINGLE SUNS
Manager: B.J. Althoff
2022 record: 23-13, 10-4 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Peosta Tournament champion, Zwingle Tournament champion, Prairie League playoff runner-up, Dyersville Tournament runner-up, third place in Bernard Tournament.
Key returning players: Isaac Evans, Maguire Fitzgerald, Travis Lyons, David Janes, Greg Bennett, Lance Richardson, Max Hansen, Derek Tauber, Cade Reisner, Max Kenney, Collin Arndt, Andy Wurster
Key player not returning: Craig Lyons
Promising newcomer: Isaac Weber
BELLEVUE BRAVES
Manager: Chase Kueter
2022 record: 23-14, 10-4 Prairie
Highlights: Rickardsville Tournament champions
Key returning players: Chet Knake, Jarred Koos, Jamie Kremer, Corbin Ploessl, Chase Kueter, Luke Carroll, Reed Stumpf, Payton Quagliano, Andrew Swartz, Cole Swartz, Isaac Sturm, Doug Van Dyke and Jordan Ries
Key players not returning: Marty Ploessl, Mike Kelley, Shaun Logan and Rich Norpal
Promising newcomers: Jordan Nelson and Hunter Quagliano.
DUBUQUE PACKERS
Manager: Michael Blake
2022 record: 23-13 overall, 8-6 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Prairie League Champions, second place at Peosta Tournament, third place at Cascade Tournament
Key returning players: Chris Tomkins, Austin Clemens, Mike Zelinskas, Tucker Mai, Jakob Kirman, Brandt Culbertson, Matt Parker, Christian Castro, Johnny Blake, Austin Bradley, Gavin Guns, Cody Roush, Mike Garritano, Brian O’Donnell, Alex Kirman, Bode Nagelmaker
Promising newcomers: Ray Schlosser, Nick Marcelli, Ben Hefel, Bailin Markridge
BERNARD INDIANS
Manager: Riley Reed and Reid Rausch
2022 record: 15-16, 7-7 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Wins at Bernard and Epworth tournaments
Key returning players: Jack Carr, Riley Reed, and Reid Rausch
Key players not returning: None.
Promising newcomers: TBA.
EPWORTH ORIOLES
Manager: Tyler Hoerner
2022 record: 9-21, 5-9 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Fourth place at ZwingleFest
Key returning players: Mitch Gansen, Chris Gansen, Austin Hosch, Bryce Hoerner, Dylan Kramer, Ryan Hoerner, Mitch Kramer, Cole Perrenoud, Carter Kluesner, Casey Perrenoud, David Fitzgerald, Ben Bryant, Alex McAleer, Garrett Finley, Hunter Overton, Kyle Bixby, Lucas Bixby, Noah Then, Colin Krieter, Gavin Nadermann, Mitchell Roeder, John Cornelius, Derek Hoerner, Ryan Klostermann, Ethan Klostermann, Colin McDermott, Tanner Anderson, Daniel Kenneally, Mason Ruden, Connor Maiers, Ben Wernimont
Key players not returning: Brett Featherston, Jaime Bellesteros, Reid Hoefler, Mike Brown, Ben Weber
Promising newcomers: Teegan McEnamy, Landon Steffen, Aidan Wojciehowski.
EAST DUBUQUE BRAVES
Managers: Brandon Tashner and Nicholas Kluesner
2022 record: 7-14, 4-10 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Third place in Holy Cross Tournament
Key returning players: Nicholas Kluesner, Ben Kettering, Jacob Powers, Tyler Hilby, Jared Underwood, Brevin Lee, Brody Tashner and Angel Reyes.
Promising newcomers: Eben Sertle, Peerson Kephart, Gavin Jochum, Colin Sutter, Thomas Mai, Sam Bowman and Isaac Weber.
PLEASANT GROVE PIRATES
Manager: J.J. Connolly
2022 record: 6-21, 4-10 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Second place in Epworth Tournament
Key returning players: Damon Jaeger, Bryce McAndrew, Jake Recker, Kevin Tucker, Colin Reuter, Isaac Then, Eli Koopman and Tanner Donahue.
Key players not returning: Sam Nieman, Marshall McCarty and Matt Maiers.
Promising newcomers: Nathan Casey, Spencer Rae, Diesel Clark, Cody Landwer, Bradyn Delaney, Garrett Kadolph, Ryan Klosterman, Connor Maiers, Nolan Morrison, Jackson Link, Thomas Blair, Nathan Roling and Ryan Burchard.
HOLY CROSS ANGELS
Manager: Tyler Ernzen
2022 record: 7-19, 4-10 Prairie
Highlights from 2022: Second place at Pleasant Grove Tournament
Key returning players: Logan Zarra, Jaydn Krause, Dakota Dix, Craig Johnson, Kaiden Scott, Brandon Hogan, Andy Ross, Logan Benn, Tyler Ernzen, Jackson Soja, Travis Kirby, Noah Lawler, Chad Welsh, Ryan Klosterman, Bradyn Delaney
Key players not returning: Landon Stohl, Sam Noel, Sam Besler
Promising newcomers: Jordan Laden, Lane Brietsprecker, Mike Coughlin, Regan Merkes, James Wood.
PEOSTA CUBS
Manager: Quinn Baumhover
2022 record: 8-19, 2-11 Prairie
Key returning players: Nolan Baumhover, Garrett Baumhover, Brandon Lehman, Kyle Lehman, Aaron Gross, J.D. Siegert, Logan Brosius, Bryn Vantiger, Tucker Nauman, Max Steffen, Nate Ramler.
Key players not returning: Ben Hefel
Promising newcomers: Braylon Havel and Daniel Kenneally.
