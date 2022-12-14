DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They are young, but certainly not timid.
And that reckless abandon seems to be just the perfect temperament for a Maquoketa girls basketball team loaded with youth.
The Cardinals were fearless on each end of the court, shooting with confidence and defending with purpose on Tuesday as they blitzed Class 2A No. 14-ranked Beckman Catholic, 70-40, at Beckman High School.
Freshman Aubrey Kroymann led a balanced Cardinals’ attack with 16 points. Fellow freshmen Maelyn Kluever and Cora Widel added 15 and nine points respectively.
Ninth-grader Kendall Kuhlman, who didn’t record a first-half basket, led the Cardinals (4-2) in the second half with seven points in the fourth quarter.
“Our whole life, we’ve been playing up a lot so I guess we’re just used to playing against the older, more experienced teams,” Kluever said. “And we’ve been playing together for so long so that helps, too.”
The Trailblazers (4-1), who were looking to improve to 5-0 for the first time since at least 2004-05, suffered their first defeat of the season. Reese Osterhaus scored nine of her team-high 10 points in the second half.
The loss also prevented head coach Chad Thomason from moving beyond the 100-win plateau. Thomason recorded his 100th win last Friday with a victory over Camanche.
After Beckman opened with a 6-2 lead, the Cardinals began a ferocious attack from the 3-point arc. Reese Kuhlman and Widel hit from long range, and Kluever and Kroymann added baskets to complete a 13-0 run and sprint to a 15-6 advantage in just over 2 minutes of clock time.
“I think our team defense was mostly part of that because it opened up a lot of fast breaks from it,” Kluever said.
Widel notched her second triple with 43 seconds left in the opening frame to stake Maquoketa to a 20-10 lead after 8 minutes.
Carley Cavanagh joined the downtown parade with two treys of her own, and Kluever, the first-half court catalyst, notched eight second-quarter points as the visiting Cardinals opened up a commanding 41-24 halftime advantage.
“The beginning of the season, we weren’t really making those shots, but now our shots are starting to fall which really has boosted our confidence level,” Kluever said.
Six of Kluever’s 10 first-half points came off of fast-break steals as the freshman was a major cog in Maquoketa’s swarming defense that forced 11 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
The Cardinals knocked down six 3-pointers and saw six players – four of them freshman – record first-half baskets.
Osterhaus attempted to will her team to a comeback in the third with eight points in the frame, but the Trailblazers weren’t able to get any closer than a 16-point deficit before Maquoketa stretched it even further in the final quarter.
“If we work together and keep playing as a team, I think we can get pretty far (this season),” Kluever said. “Our confidence is growing, but we still need to stay humble because we’re such a young team. We haven’t played many of these teams before because we’re new to the conference, so we just need to take this one game at a time.”
