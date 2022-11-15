Mark Fairley’s training run up the mountains in Lynchburg, Va., left a sense of doubt about the upcoming challenge he was about to endure.
“My actual test ride up a mountain in Virginia was 3,000 feet less of elevation, and I got to the top of that mountain and just about died,” said Fairley, a former multi-time state medalist cross country and track runner at Dubuque Senior. “It was so hard.”
Fast forward three weeks and tack on an added 3,000 feet of elevation up Palomar Mountain, Fairley made quite an impression during his weekend spent competing at the 13th annual ElliptiGo World Championships in San Diego.
On Friday, Oct. 21, Fairley broke the ElliptiGo mile world record with a time of 2:33:94 at Canyon Crest Academy. Two days later, he won the ElliptiGo World Championships, an 11.69-mile trek up Palomar Mountain, in 1:18.59. The course featured a 4,209-foot climb with an average incline grade of seven percent.
An ElliptiGo bike mimics the elliptical trainer, a popular low-impact stationary exercise machine that stimulates a number of aerobic exercises.
Fairley, a three-time all-American and individual national champion in the 3,000 steeplechase at Central College following his prep career, became familiar with the ElliptiGo in his current role as an assistant track and cross country coach with Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
He initially contacted ElliptiGo officials to inquire about a world record attempt in the mile.
“They were like, ‘Actually, we have the World Championships out here in San Diego. We’ll pay for your flight and get you housing. If you come out here, we’ll set up a world record attempt in the mile and you can compete in the World Championships,”’ Fairley recalls.
His response was immediate.
“I said, ‘Heck yeah, I’ll come out.’”
After waking up at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, Fairley traveled to Richmond, Va., boarded a plane, and arrived in San Diego at 9:30 a.m. local time. By noon, he was the new ElliptiGo mile world record holder, breaking the previous record that stood for eight years by nearly 4 seconds.
“I was literally in California for two and a half hours before I went to the track,” Fairley said. “It was kind of crazy.”
Fairley emptied every ounce of energy he had during his record-breaking attempt.
“I gave it everything I had,” Fairley said. “When I finished, I couldn’t even stand up, I was almost throwing up. People a lot of time say they can’t get a good workout on an elliptical. Well, I went for two and a half minutes and it felt like it was the hardest workout of my life.”
But his mission was far from complete.
Two days later, Fairley made his debut trek up Palomar Mountain against 30 of the top premier endurance athletes.
He said breaking the world record in the mile just days earlier calmed his nerves before embarking on the nearly 12-mile journey straight up the mountains.
“I went to the race on Sunday with a lot of freedom and just the attitude of ‘whatever happens, happens,” Fairley recalled.
Fairley quickly erased that treacherous training run weeks earlier in Lynchburg, Va., from his memory.
“That experience gave me a healthy respect for the mountains,” Fairley said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, just completing it was going to be hard. Once we were about 3 miles in, I was able to scope out my competitors and realized I was the strongest one. After 3 miles, I started to pick up the pace even more.”
Fairley’s championship time of 1:18.58 was nearly 10 minutes clear of the runner-up.
It was during the opening stretches of the race, however, before he had separated himself from the pack, where he took a brief moment to reflect on his journey that started in Dubuque and landed him on a trajectory up Palomar Mountain in North San Diego County.
“In the first couple miles, I was kinda checking out who was all competing,” Fairley recalled. “I started laughing to myself as I thought, ‘How did my life end up here? In California, going up a mountain on an ElliptiGo.”’
