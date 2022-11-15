record holder

Former Dubuque Senior distance runner Mark Fairley broke the ElliptiGo mile world record with a time of 2:33:94 at Canyon Crest Academy last month.

Mark Fairley’s training run up the mountains in Lynchburg, Va., left a sense of doubt about the upcoming challenge he was about to endure.

“My actual test ride up a mountain in Virginia was 3,000 feet less of elevation, and I got to the top of that mountain and just about died,” said Fairley, a former multi-time state medalist cross country and track runner at Dubuque Senior. “It was so hard.”

