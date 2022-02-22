Area Wisconsin girls basketball teams tip off their postseason run tonight as they strive to reach the girls state basketball tournament held March 10-12 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis. All regional and sectional contests begin at 7 p.m.
Regional quarterfinals will be held tonight; regional semifinals on Saturday; sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 3; and sectional finals on Saturday, March 5.
Here is a capsule preview of tournament brackets featuring TH area schools:
DIVISION 3
Friday’s Region 1 semifinals — Evansville/Dodgeville winner vs. No. 1 Prairie du Chien; River Valley/Columbus winner vs. No. 4 Platteville
Outlook — Ranked third in the final Division 3 regular-season poll, Prairie du Chien will be favored to not only come out of its region, but to advance to the sectional final. University of Wisconsin commit Lily Krahn (20.6 ppg) will be determined to get her team to state after a grueling one-point loss in last year’s sectional semifinals. A potential meeting with Platteville looms in the regional championship if both teams take care of business in the semifinals. Platteville, led by Camryn Nies (15.2 ppg) will be hungry for another shot at the Blackhawks after getting blown out twice during regular-season play.
DIVISION 4
Tonight’s Region 1 quarterfinals — No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 8 Darlington; No. 12 Riverdale at No. 5 Luther
Friday’s semifinals — Melrose-Mindoro/Darlington winner vs. No. 1 Mineral Point; Riverdale/Luther winner vs. No. 4 Lancaster
Tonight’s Region 2 quarterfinals — No. 11 Cashton at No. 6 Cuba City; No. 10 Fennimore at No. 7 Boscobel
Friday’s semifinals — Cashton/Cuba City winner vs. No. 3 Cochrane-Fountain City; Fennimore/Boscobel winner vs. No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas
Outlook — With nearly every area team favored in its quarterfinal matchup, we should see quite a few squads still alive come Friday’s regional semifinals. A potential Lancaster (17-7) vs. Luther (18-6) game looks like an intriguing showdown if it plays out in Friday’s semifinals. Cuba City (16-8) comes in as a bit of an underdog this year, but don’t sleep on the Cubans making postseason noise. Unquestionably, however, Division 4 No. 1-ranked Mineral Point (24-0) will be the favorites to advance to Green Bay. They’ll be especially driven after last year’s heartbreaking loss in the state title game.
DIVISION 5
Tonight’s Region 3 quarterfinals — No. 16 Weston at No. 1 Belmont; No. 12 Shullsburg at No. 5 La Farge/Youth Initiative
Tonight’s Region 4 quarterfinals — No. 14 Iowa-Grant at No. 3 Kickapoo; No. 11 Southwestern at No. 6 Potosi/Cassville; No. 10 Benton at No. 7 River Ridge
Outlook — After a break-out regular season, Belmont (19-4) looks to make a run towards its first-ever state tournament appearance. Behind a balanced scoring attack and a stellar defense, the Braves are in a good position to reach the sectional semifinals. At 12-11, Potosi/Cassville could potentially make some noise, but would likely be underdogs in the semifinals. The remaining area teams have sub-.500 records in the regular season and will need to find that postseason magic and pull off upsets to advance past the regional semifinal round.