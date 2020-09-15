Edgewood-Colesburg and West Delaware were the only area teams in the top ten of this week’s Iowa Associated Press prep football poll while six others were receiving votes.
Ed-Co (3-0) remained steady at No. 4 in Class A after its 7-0 victory over Alburnett. West Delaware (3-1) dropped four spots to No. 10 following a loss to Decorah, which debuted at No. 9 in this week’s poll.
In Class 4A, Dubuque Hempstead (2-1) received eight points in the poll of voters, the second team outside of the top ten. Dubuque Senior (1-2) received one point.
Western Dubuque (2-1), which has won two straight games against 4A competition, garnered 12 points and was just seven points behind West Delaware in voting.
Maquoketa, which knocked off previously No. 5-ranked West Liberty in its delayed season opener last week, drew 16 points and was 11th in voting in Class 2A.
In Class 1A, Cascade (2-1) received three points and Dyersville Beckman (1-1) received one.
Southeast Polk (Class 4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Williamsburg (2A), Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (1A), Grundy Center (A) and Don Bosco (eight-player) earned the No. 1 rankings.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Stockton wins triangular — At Stockton, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau shot 45 to earn medalist honors, but Stockton shot 193 to beat River Ridge/Scales Mound (203) and Warren (243) at Woodbine Bend.
Lanark Eastland 183, East Dubuque 201 — At Lanark, Ill.: Jacob Lange carded 44 and tied for medalist honors, but East Dubuque lost the dual against Eastland.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Rock Falls 169, Galena 188 — At Rock Falls, Ill.: Ayden Wells shot 43 to lead the Pirates in a dual loss.