Gannon Gremmel is an All-American once again.
Iowa State’s Gremmel rode out the second 30-second overtime period in tiebreaker-1 to earn a 2-1 decision over Wisconsin’s Trent Hilger in the 285-pound quarterfinals at the NCAA Division I championships on Friday afternoon in St. Louis.
The 2016 Iowa Class 3A 285 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead clinched at least a top-six finish with the win. He lost by fall to Michigan’s second-seeded Mason Parris in the semifinals on Friday night.
He will wrestle in the consolation semifinals this morning to determine if he will wrestle for third or fifth place.
Purdue’s Max Lyon, a two-time state champion from Western Dubuque, saw his tournament end in the 184-pound consolation third round after a 2-0 loss to Ohio State’s Rocky Jordan.
Iowa was still in control of the team race after sending three into tonight’s finals. Iowa was leading Penn State, 109-94.5.
Spencer Lee (125) will go for his third national title in as many tries, and he will be joined in the final session by fellow top-seeded teammates Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174).
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto (133) and Tony Cassioppi (285) lost in the semifinals but were among seven Hawkeyes to clinch All-American honors. Jacob Warner (197) bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to win in the blood round, and Kaleb Young (157) won three straight consolation matches to clinch a top-eight finish.
The Hawkeyes’ Alex Marinelli became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the tournament, dropping a 3-1 decision to Stanford’s Shane Griffith in the quarterfinals. He subsequently medically forfeited out of the tournament.
Iowa’s Max Murin (149) and Nelson Brands (184) were also eliminated. Iowa was deducted a team point after Murin threw his headgear following an overtime loss to Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen in the quarterfinals.
Iowa State had a finalist in David Carr (157), who will face Rider’s fourth-seeded Jesse Dellavecchia in tonight’s final. Dellavecchia pinned Northwestern’s top-seeded Ryan Deakin in the semifinals.
Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen (184), Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133) and Dylan Duncan (141), and Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (125) and Hilger also clinched top-eight finishes.
Iowa State’s Samuel Colbray (184) and Marcus Coleman (197), Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125), Triston Lara (149), Austin Yant (165) and Carter Isley, Illinois’ Zach Braunagel (184) and Luke Luffman (285), and Wisconsin’s Kyle Burwick (133) suffered their second losses and were eliminated.