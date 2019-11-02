EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque has been in this position before, albeit from the other side.
Now the Bobcats hope to avoid a repeat of how the grudge match went last year.
Calvin Harris ran for 131 yards and four touchdowns, and Ben Bryant churned up 128 yards on the ground en route to two scores of his own as top-ranked and No. 2-seeded Western Dubuque dismantled No. 9-ranked and 13th-seeded Washington, 42-10, in the first round of the Iowa Class 3A playoffs on Friday night at Buchman Field.
The Bobcats improved to 10-0 for the first time in program history and advanced to host No. 9-seeded and fifth-ranked North Scott (9-1) in next week’s state quarterfinals.
“It’s a really special accomplishment, but it’s like Coach says, we have unfinished business,” said Harris, who completed 5 of 11 passes for 91 yards. “That’s how we’re going to treat it and that’s how we’re going to get after it this week.”
The Bobcats certainly have a history with their next opponent.
Western Dubuque lost a 7-6 decision to North Scott in the 2018 regular season, then rebounded with a 45-21 victory in the state quarterfinals — the program’s first win over the Lancers since the 1970s.
This year, the Bobcats handed North Scott its only loss of the season — a 21-3 setback in Week 4. The Lancers beat defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-3, in its first-round game.
“You definitely have to beware of the fact that they want to do what we did to them,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “We really have to be conscious of complacency. They’re going to be hungry to come up here and take care of us.”
That will be easier said than done after the effort the Bobcats demonstrated on Friday. WD ran for 279 yards on a night when conditions made passing difficult.
Bryant averaged 8 yards per carry on his 16 attempts.
“Everything’s clicking,” Bryant said. “Our linemen, every single one of them, set the attitude for us. It was unbelievable how well they played.”
This one was all Bobcats from the start as WD defensive back Bryce Ploessl nearly intercepted Washington quarterback Luke Turner on the first snap. The Bobcats forced a three-and-out and needed just four offensive plays before scoring on Harris’ 12-yard touchdown run. Bryant capped the Bobcats’ 10-play, 52-yard drive to open the second quarter, plunging into the end zone from 6 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
The Demons (7-3) solved the Bobcats’ defense long enough to drive for Zacary Stout’s 27-yard field goal with 2:28 left in the half, but that was all Washington mustered until the final 30 seconds of the game.
And the Bobcats answered right back by flexing their big-play muscles again as Burds returned the kickoff 58 yards. Bryant ran twice for 14 yards before Harris ran 14 yards for a 21-3 halftime lead.
Bryant scored on a 5-yard run on the opening possession of the second half before the Bobcat defense forced the Demons to turn the ball over on downs. Harris ran for a 4-yard touchdown just seven plays later for a 35-3 lead.
Harris used a devastating stiff-arm to spring himself free, and Logan Brosius delivered a key block as Harris finished off a 49-yard touchdown run that triggered the running clock with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Turner threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Sotelo with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Turner led the Demons with 149 rushing yards on 28 carries, but completed just 5 of 20 passes for 65 yards.
“Between our defense getting it done and our O-line getting after it, it was pretty special,” Penner said.