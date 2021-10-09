Dubuque Wahlert freshman Ben Dolter fired a 3-over par 75 and rests in a tie for 12th place overall after the first round of the Iowa Class 4A state golf meet on Friday at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Five players are tied atop the leaderboard after shooting 3-under 69s — Ottumwa’s Cale Leonard, Ankeny Centennial’s Jack Winkel, Waukee’s Tanner Dinnebier, and Cedar Falls’ Owen Sawyer and Max Tjoa.
The Golden Eagles sit in ninth place in the 12-team standings with a 317. Cedar Falls leads the pack with a 295.
Wahlert’s Will Coohey is tied for 18th place with a 77, and Patrick Fitzgerald is tied for 45th with an 82. Nick Splinter is tied for 49th with an 83, and Roan Martineau is tied for 63rd with an 85. Alex Link rounded out the Eagles’ lineup, shooting an 87 and is tied for 70th out of the 81-player field.
Western Dubuque freshman Brock Wilson shot an 83 and rests in a tie for 49th place.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Central 1 — At Pella, Iowa: Liz Fleckenstein floored 18 kills and Sara Hoskins added 40 assists as the Duhawks (14-3, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) earned a 15-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 win.
Dubuque 3, Simpson 0 — At Indianola, Iowa: Emma Powell hit for 11 kills and Kaylynn Murray had 18 assists as the Spartans (8-12, 1-3 A-R-C) swept, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22.
Clarke 3, Baker 2 — At Kehl Center: Amber Cooksley delivered 13 kills and Maddy Melvin added 12 more as the Pride (10-11, 7-3 Heart of America Conference) won a thriller, 25-21, 25-15, 13-25, 22-25, 18-16.
UW-Platteville 3, Cardinal Stritch 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sam Rossetti had 35 assists and Shea Lauria added 16 digs as the Pioneers (9-11) triumphed, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UW-P’s Ash in hunt — At Reedsburg, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash is tied for fourth overall with a 79 after the first round of the WIAC Championships. The Pioneers are eighth in the team standings.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Buena Vista 6, Dubuque 3 — At UD: Lauren Conlon won at No. 3 singles for the Spartans.