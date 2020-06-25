News in your town

AP interview: Manfred: `We owe it to our fans to be better'

Sports briefs: New York City Marathon canceled due to virus

Prep roundup: Bellevue rolls to victory over Northeast

For openers: MLB tries again with short season, skewed rules

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Matt Brinker (Bellevue Marquette)

Pacers' Brogdon, Kings' Parker reveal they have virus

Sports briefs: Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Prep baseball: Senior rallies to pull out split with Western Dubuque

Prep baseball: Senior rallies to pull out split with Western Dubuque

Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

Auto racing: NASCAR rallies around Wallace as FBI investigates noose

College football: Iowa presses pause on season ticket sales

Sports in brief: Cowboys' Prescott signs franchise contract

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks

Auto racing: Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Former Dubuque wrestling standout casting for success on Bassmaster Open Series

College notebook: A-R-C recognizes top student-athletes

2 University of Wisconsin athletes test positive for COVID-19

FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on

Union Dubuque gives big assist to recent graduates

Quite the change-up for high school baseball

NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway postponed by rain

Sports briefs: Dimitrov positive for COVID-19, exhibition event canceled

As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for?

Simpson celebrates a Father's Day win at Harbour Town

Column: Baseball fights to return, but why even try?

Addison Russell, former All-Star infielder, signs a 1-year deal with KBO team

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

NASCAR has new rules, new feuds and more fans at Talladega

NFL teams went high-tech for team bonding this offseason

Sports briefs: Haley wins at Talladega for 1st Xfinity victory

Golf: 4-way tie for lead at Heritage as another wild finish looms

Like father, like sons: Haas family bonds over wrestling

Wahlert suspends baseball season after coach diagnosed with COVID-19

NBA sets Oct. 16 draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

MLB odd ball: Runners start on 2nd base, tie games, re-entry?