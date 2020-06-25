Matt Brinker’s first career home run won’t soon be forgotten.
The Bellevue Marquette senior cleared the bases for a grand slam and answered with another two-run blast in a 14-5 win over East Buchanan last Thursday. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week went 5-for-5 at the plate and finished the game with seven RBIs for the Mohawks.
“I was just ecstatic when I hit the first one,” Brinker said. “I went up to the plate feeling good and I was ready for that first pitch. I was really seeing the ball well during that game.”
Brinker is one of only two seniors on this year’s team and is thrilled for the opportunity to play ball during his final season. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring sports and threatened summer sports. Iowa is the only state in the country to sanction summer high school baseball and softball.
“We had our entire soccer season get canceled, and I was really disappointed about that,” he said. “Then when they didn’t start baseball right away, I thought maybe I was going to be done with high school sports just like that. We are all so glad to get the chance to go out there and play again.”
Brinker is currently hitting .526 at the plate with a team high 10 hits through five games. He also leads the team in RBIs.
“Matt has really been an integral part of what we’re trying to do this season,” Bellevue Marquette first-year coach Jake Oglesby said. “As a coach, I rely on him to make contact and get the ball in play somewhere. He is willing to do whatever is asked of him and he’s really worked hard on his swing.”
Brinker said that the key to his early success at the plate has been playing with more confidence and just having fun.
“This is it for me, so I want it to be a fun season,” he said. “When you’re having fun, you play more loose, and that seems to be working.”
The left fielder also credits his pre-game routine for his hot bat.
“All during high school, I’ve always had a Mountain Dew before every game,” he said. “It gives me some energy and it’s been working great this year.”
Added Oglesby: “Matt holds himself accountable for every at-bat and doesn’t live off his past success. He’s been a great leader and he takes everything we teach him to heart. These kids weren’t even supposed to have a season, and he is taking advantage of every opportunity he’s been given.”