If you can’t find Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius on Friday nights, just check the Golden Eagles’ end zone.
The senior running back has been there more often than not this season, scoring touchdowns just about every way possible for the 7-2 Eagles. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week added six more to his resume last Friday night in a 62-0 win over West Liberty in an Iowa Class 2A playoff opener.
“Ryan has scored touchdowns every way possible this season except for one,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “He still needs a kickoff return, but teams have stopped kicking to him, which is making that difficult.”
So far this season, Brosius has 11 rushing touchdowns on 68 carries for 595 yards. He scored on runs of 11, 5, and 11 yards on Friday night.
He also has 13 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring catches of 54 and 28 yards against West Liberty. He also added his first interception return, a whopping 106-yard score. Brosius also has scored on three punt returns and threw a 29-yard halfback pass for a touchdown.
“Ryan is a guy who is dangerous whenever he has the ball,” Marshall said. “If he has a little bit of space to work with, he uses his speed and is able to make a lot of things happen.”
Brosius has been playing on the varsity since his sophomore season and was voted a team captain by his teammates as a senior.
“I was able to learn a lot from the upperclassmen during my first year on varsity, and I want to be able to be that guy that these younger players can look up to,” Brosius said. “I feel like I’ve matured a lot over the last few years and have become someone who leads by example and can be vocal when needed.”
Marshall added that it is clear that Brosius is not out for personal glory.
“You can tell by watching him play that he wants success for his teammates,” Marshall said. “As exciting as it is to watch him with the football, he plays just as hard when the ball is not in his hands, making blocks and helping his teammates however he can.”
Brosius noted that without his teammates, he would not have the success he has had this season offensively.
“None of this happens without the offensive line or the wide receivers,” he said. “They are all out there working their butts off to create holes for me, and that does not go unnoticed.”
Brosius has been playing football since he was little, and has grown to love the team aspect of the game.
“I love how you have to have a full team out on the field in order to be good,” he said. “I also love how you put a whole week of work into preparing for one game. It’s just a fun sport to be a part of.”
Brosius, a University of Iowa baseball recruit, said he is enjoying every minute of his final football season. He earned first-team all-state honors in baseball this summer.
“I love football and it’s definitely something I’m going to miss next year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.