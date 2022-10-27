Wahlert Vs. West Liberty Football
Dubuque Wahlert's Ryan Brosius runs the ball during their Class 2A first round playoff football game with West Liberty at the Rock Bowl on the Loras College campus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

If you can’t find Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius on Friday nights, just check the Golden Eagles’ end zone.

The senior running back has been there more often than not this season, scoring touchdowns just about every way possible for the 7-2 Eagles. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week added six more to his resume last Friday night in a 62-0 win over West Liberty in an Iowa Class 2A playoff opener.

