Dubuque Senior libero Sophie Link returns to a squad that went 21-17 last season and advanced to the Iowa Class 5A regional championship match.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

As always, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the start of volleyball season for area teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

But that may be hiked up another level in 2023 with the lingering questions surrounding each program.

