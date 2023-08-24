As always, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the start of volleyball season for area teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
But that may be hiked up another level in 2023 with the lingering questions surrounding each program.
How will Western Dubuque perform with a new-look roster under brand-new leadership? Can Dubuque Senior continue its ascent and take it one step further? Will Dubuque Wahlert keep climbing back to its winning ways? And can Dubuque Hempstead make a push after two sub-.500 seasons?
Here is a capsule preview of area teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Head coach — Jacque Arensdorf (5th season, 69-58-1)
Last season — 13-21 (3-4 MVC Valley), lost to Cedar Falls in a 5A regional semifinal
Returning starters — Addison Wright (Jr., OH); Alyssa Jaeger (Sr., OH); Vivian Smith (Sr., RS)
Returning letterwinners — Emma Boge (Sr., MH); Lauren Hefel (Sr., MH)
Promising newcomers — Gabbi Smith (Jr., DS/L); Kate Moeller (Jr., RS); Lexi Kuhle (Jr., OH); Liz Phillips (Jr., S); Luci Weber (Jr., S)
Outlook — The Mustangs have been hit hard by graduation the past two seasons, but return three proven starters, including honorable mention all-conference selection Wright, who led the team in kills last season (192). Jaeger (148 kills) and Smith (111 kills) ranked third and fourth, respectively last season, so the Mustangs will have power up front. The Mustangs will need production for some newcomers to fill the void left by their top three assist leaders from last season. But Coach Arensdorf has been impressed with the strength and chemistry of her team and sees that as an asset in the always-tough MVC. A heightened strength of schedule will test this Mustangs team, but will undoubtedly be beneficial come postseason time.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Head coach — Haley Zenner (4th season, 59-44)
Last season — 21-17 (3-3 MVC Mississippi), lost to Pleasant Valley in a 5A regional championship
Returning starters — Jenna Lewis (Sr., S); Brooke Sullivan (Sr., MH); Cambel Drapeau (Soph., MH); Addie Schwager (Sr., OH); Sophie Link (Sr., DS); Skylar Lyons (Sr., DS); Lexie LeConte (Jr., RS)
Returning letterwinner — Jordan Westhoff (Sr., DS)
Promising newcomers — Bailey Davis (Soph, OH/RS); Nora Nagelmaker (Soph., S); Ella Foley (Jr., RS); Maddie Prehm (Soph., OH/MH); Brynn Gaherty (Jr., RS)
Outlook — Senior has reached two straight regional finals, and with the bulk of its starting lineup back in the fold, the Rams hope to take it one step further this year. They did lose leading hitter Maya Watters to graduation, but return their next four kills leaders in Sullivan (181), LeConte (155), Schwager (115) and Drappeau (104). Lewis, who racked up a whopping 725 assists last year, will provide a steady had in setting up the Rams’ front row. Senior also looks to be very solid defensively with its top five digs leaders back in Link (368), Lewis (204), Schwager (193), Sullivan (167) and Lyons (116). With a well-balanced nucleus all around, its no surprise the Rams open the season ranked No. 15 in Class 5A.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Head coach — Lindsey Beaves (9th season, 168-96), lost to Osage in a 3A regional championship
Last season — 14-18 (2-4 MVC Mississippi)
Returning starters — Olivia Donovan (Jr., S); Alicen Bainbridge (Sr., MH); Claire Lueken (Jr., MH); Anna Roling (Jr., OH)
Returning letterwinners — Amanda Pregler (Sr., DS); Audrey Tschiggfrie (JR., OH)
Promising newcomers — Maddie Mohr (Jr., S); Brielle Berning (Jr., OH); Kaylee Walter (Jr., DS); Alexia Zeal Jr., DS)
Outlook — In Coach Beaves’ first season back leading Wahlert following a two-year hiatus, the Golden Eagles increased their win total by six and advanced within one game of a state tournament berth. The pieces are in place to make another run as several of last year’s top performers return with more experience under their belts. Roling (203) was second on the team in kills, while Donovan led the Eagles in assists (705) and was second in digs (233). Lueken, Bainbridge, Pregler and Tschiggfire will certainly see a spike in production as they will be looked upon as leaders in 2023. Competing in the MVC, which crowned two state champions last year, will undoubtedly prepare the 3A No. 12-ranked Golden Eagles for another postseason run.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Head coach — Mackenzie Kutsch (1st season)
Last season — 25-11 (7-0 MVC Valley), lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the 4A state semifinals
Returning starters — Ally Reuter (Sr., MH); Hailey Wulfekuhle (Sr., S); Ava Ramler (Sr., OH)
Returning letterwinners —Brynn Walters (SR., DS)
Promising newcomers — Kate Harbaugh (Jr., RS); Evelynn Koopman (Soph., MH); Kyla Ramler (Fr., MH); Carley Hillebrand (Jr., OH); Grace Coyle (Jr., DS); Ellie Feldmann (Soph., S); Reece Adams (Jr., RS)
Outlook — The Bobcats followed a state championship run in 2021 with their fourth straight trip to the state tournament, bowing out in the semifinals last year. The 2023 season marks a whole new regime for WD under first-year coach Kutsch with a pretty big roster overhaul. The Bobcats graduated their top hitter in Libby Lansing, assist leader Ava Demmer and last year’s TH Player of the Year, Ella Meyer, who led the team in digs. Wulfekuhle (199 kills) and Reuter (106 kills) project to be the go-to big hitters, along with Ramler, who provided a spark after being inserted into the starting lineup late last season. WD will still possess plenty of attackers and size up front. Production from the back row will be the biggest question mark to open the season.