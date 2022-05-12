American Rivers Conference co-champion Dubuque landed six players on the league’s postseason honor list, announced Wednesday.
Rachel Trader, a senior designated player from Morris, Ill.; Emily Bloome, a senior outfielder from Burlington, Iowa; and Lauren Brown, a sophomore shortstop from Sierra Vista, Ariz., represented the Spartans on the first team. Megan Wolff, a freshman pitcher from Forest Lake, Minn., and Callie Dutton, a senior third baseman from Plainfield, Ill.; made the second team, while Cayla Cavanagh, a junior catcher from Roscoe, Ill., earned honorable mention.
Bloomer led the team and stood third in the conference with a .447 batting average. Brown batted .404 this season with 19 hits and 20 runs scored. And Trader batted .373, with 19 hits, seven runs scored and 10 RBI.
Loras College freshman Ashlynn Hemm, a pitcher from Port Byron, Ill., made the A-R-C first team after leading the league with 74 strikeouts in 72.0 innings pitched and earning six league wins. Loras teammate Ellie Schill, a senior outfielder from Wisconsin Rapids, landed second-team honors.
Coe College’s Heather Boeckenstedt, a junior shortstop who prepped at Dyersville Beckman, earned first-team honors after hitting .405 this season.
Wartburg’s Ella Link, a sophomore utility player from Western Dubuque, and Kaylie Springer, a sophomore outfielder from Dubuque Hempstead, earned second-team all-A-R-C.
Loras seeded No. 2 for league tournament — Loras earned the No. 2 seed for the six-team, double-elimination A-R-C baseball tournament, which begins today in Cedar Rapids. The Duhawks (31-9, 15-9 A-R-C) handed top-seeded Buena Vista (26-12, 18-6 A-R-C) its only series loss of the season.
The Duhawks have never won the conference tournament. Loras has two regular-season championships, the last coming in 2009 when the league was known as the Iowa Conference.
The Duhawks will play either No. 3 Nebraska Wesleyan (20-19, 13-11 A-R-C) or No. 6 Wartburg (22-19, 12-12 A-R-C) at 2 p.m. today at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buena Vista will play either No. 4 Luther (21-18, 13-11 A-R-C) or No. 5 Coe (17-19, 12-12 A-R-C) at 5 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday. The winner of the tournament receives the A-R-C’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships.
Loras hosting A-R-C track meet — Loras will host the A-R-C men’s and women’s track and field championships, which begin with events in the decathlon and heptathlon today and run through Saturday afternoon at the Finnegan Family Track at the Rock Bowl. The Duhawks won the women’s title for the fourth time in program history last season, while the Wartburg men won their second straight team title and 11th in program history.
The multi-events finish up Friday, and the rest of the meet program starts with individual and relay events at 1 p.m. Friday. Competition will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.rollrivers.com.
Clarke duo named to all-tournament team — Clarke University catcher Bryce Hinton and pitcher Isaac Rohde were named to the Heart of America Conference all-tournament team after the Pride advanced to the final three. Central Methodist claimed its second consecutive league tournament title, and MidAmerica Nazarene earned the conference’s second automatic bid to the NAIA tournament. Clarke will learn today if it secured an at-large berth.