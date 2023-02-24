A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
MADISON CAPITOLS (11-29-1-1) VS. DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (20-17-3-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Aena; and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Bob Suter Capitol Ice, Middleton, Wis.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The teams split the first two meetings in the six-game series. Madison won its home opener, 5-3, on Sept. 30; and the Saints won their home opener, 10-2, on Nov. 4. They also have a home-and-home series April 7-8.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have lost three straight and have gone 3-5-2-0 in their last 10. They have scored 131 goals and allowed 151, making them one of only two USHL teams with a winning record despite a negative goal differential. Tri-City has scored 129 and allowed 140. Ryan St. Louis continues to lead the team in scoring with 17 goals and 43 points in 37 games while taking only 10 minutes in penalties. Dubuque will get a boost this weekend from center Owen Michaels, who has been out of the lineup since Jan. 7 with a broken hand. The Western Michigan recruit has seven goals and 11 points in 26 games and brings an element of feistiness. The Saints will host their annual Mascot Mania this evening, with mascots from several area institutions participating.
Scouting Madison: The Capitols have gone 3-7-0 over their last 10 games and sit 20 points out of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference with 20 games remaining in the regular season. Madison has already traded its top three scorers — Miko Matikka to Waterloo, Jack Musa to Cedar Rapids and Quinn Finley to Chicago — but has played more inspired hockey of late. The Capitols are the least-penalized team in the USHL.
