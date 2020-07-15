PEOSTA, Iowa — Casey Perrenoud wanted to savor every moment of a senior day that almost didn’t happen.
The third baseman homered, singled and drove in two runs Tuesday afternoon as Western Dubuque rallied to defeat Dubuque Wahlert, 10-8, in the regular-season finale for two teams that had their seasons suspended by two-week COVID-19 quarantines. Although it was a Wahlert home game, post-game festivities honored the seniors of both squads.
Western Dubuque (6-5) hosts Waterloo West in a Class 4A substate game on Friday, while Wahlert (6-5-1) plays Marion in a Class 3A district opener at a site to be determined.
“The past four or five days, we’ve all been getting pretty bored and almost sad that we didn’t have baseball,” Perrenoud said. “So it was nice to get out here and play, especially against a team like Wahlert where we know a lot of the guys on the team. It felt good to have a nice, loose game before we get into substate on Friday.
“Some of the moms have been working really hard to get a senior day set up for us, but it was tough with everything going on and us not having a home game (left in the regular-season). It meant a lot to every kid on the team, because everything has been so crazy. It’s nice to get some recognition, especially after we didn’t get a normal graduation.”
Western Dubuque, playing its first game since returning from quarantine, used a seven-run fourth inning to rally from an 8-3 deficit. Ben Bryant scored on a wild pitch, two runs scored when Calvin Harris reached on an error and Sawyer Nauman singled in another run to pull the Bobcats within 8-7. Nick Bryant greeted reliever Aaron Savary with a base hit up the middle to tie the game, and a second run came across when the Golden Eagles mishandled the throw back into the infield. Bryn Vantiger added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly.
“Savary is a really good pitcher, so when I saw him come in, I knew I had to be ready,” Nick Bryant said. “I had to get my pitch. I missed the first one, but the second one I got it.
“It’s a great feeling to come back after two weeks and get a win, especially against a team like Wahlert. It’ll definitely get us ready for Friday.”
From there, Carter Kluesner pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, and Garrett Baumhover earned the save by recording the final three outs.
“I wouldn’t say we were rusty, but we might have been a little lackadaisical early,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “Once they put up a big number on us, we kind of woke up and got into it. It was a fun game. Both teams were obviously saving their pitchers for Friday, so it was a matter of competing and making plays on defense.
“It was critical to get out and play, and I wish we could play again (today). I’ve always believed you have to have those regular at-bats. But we’re in the same situation as Waterloo West, which hasn’t played at all this week and has had a lot of games canceled by shutdowns. Cedar Falls hasn’t played since we played them, so we might be in the right substate. We just have to keep getting better every time out.”
Wahlert took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Tommy Specht and Jared Walter. But the Bobcats tied it in the second on Perrenoud’s solo homer to left and Tucker Nauman’s RBI ground out.
The Eagles scored six times in the second to take an 8-2 lead. Specht delivered a two-run double, Savary had a two-run single, Walter singled in a run, and another came across on a wild pitch.
Perrenoud singled in another run in the third.
“We had one bad inning where we had some physical errors, which happen, but we added some mental errors that led to them getting an extra 90 feet on the bases that led to some runs,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “We had a couple of mental mistakes on offense later in the game, too. They’re things that might go unnoticed, but against a quality opponent they’re magnified.
“We swung it well, we competed and we had some guys get some opportunities today. So, we’ll definitely be ready for Friday.”