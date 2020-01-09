EPWORTH, Iowa — Jake Hosch said nights like last Saturday might make him want to get into coaching somewhere down the line.
He apparently would be a natural at it.
Hosch, the unquestioned leader of the Western Dubuque wrestling team, captured his 100th career victory in the sixth annual County Clash on Saturday against rival Dubuque Hempstead, becoming at least the 22nd Bobcat to hit the century mark with a dominant 11-1 major decision over the Mustangs’ Aidan Dunne at 182 pounds.
“This dual is the biggest one in Dubuque County, and it just means a lot to get 100 wins for this one,” said Hosch, a senior who improved to 3-0 in the Clash. “Especially with all the fans that come out and support, and the alumni that come back — because they were here before and they know how big the dual is between the two teams.”
Hosch, voted the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, improved to 17-1 this season, with his only loss coming against Dakota’s Andrew Wenzel, an Illinois state champion who is ranked No. 1 at 170 pounds in Class 1A.
Hosch has 11 pins this year and has registered bonus points for his team in 15 of his 17 victories. He is riding a 10-match winning streak and has won seven matches by fall over that span. The Predicament rates him No. 1 at 182 in its 3A rankings; IAWrestle has him No. 2.
Hosch also played a vital role for the WD football team each of the last two seasons as a running back and linebacker, stepping in last season because of an injury and gaining the tough yards up the middle en route to the 2018 state title game. This past fall, he played more sparingly on offense, but took over a key leadership role on a defense that was arguably the best in the state and helped the Bobcats finish off an undefeated season with the Class 3A state championship.
“Jake Hosch is an unbelievable leader and we’ve had a lot of them,” Bobcats coach Paul Cleary said. “I think he’s learned from the guys before him and he’s added his own touch. Amazing family, heart, hard-worker, class. You’re lucky when you get to coach kids like Jake and have them lead your team.”
Hosch finished his junior season 35-5 and placed sixth at 170 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state meet. He went 32-20 as a sophomore and qualified for state, going 1-2 in Des Moines and just missing the medal stand. He was 16-22 as a freshman at 160.
In February, Hosch hopes to become WD’s third different wrestler since 2017 to compete for the Class 3A 182-pound state championship.
But before that happens, the Bobcats still have a season in progress. Toward the end of Saturday’s dual, with Hempstead creeping closer, Hosch stepped up to teammate Tanner Gaul, a sophomore who would have a chance to clinch the victory.
Out came Coach Hosch.
“I tried to go up there and pump him up. I gave him a good high five and I said all right let’s go. He went out there and he did his job. He works hard every day in practice and I’m glad all the people in the stands could see how hard he’s been working,” Hosch said. “In my future it might make me want to coach a little bit, because I’m already out there coaching. I’m yelling at guys telling them what to do almost as much as Cleary is.
“It’s frustrating when it doesn’t go the right way, but I know the guys have a lot of work to do and there’s still a lot of time left in the season, but it’s going fast.”
Cleary has seen this before. He wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Coach Hosch stuck around a little longer.
“He leads by example and he’s great with everybody,” said Cleary, a social studies teacher who has had Hosch in his classroom. “He’s great in the classroom. We need great teachers in the education world. He’d make a heck of a teacher and a heck of a coach.”