The Mississippi Valley Conference released its Mississippi Valley Conference boys all division teams on Wednesday with several athletes from the four city schools landing on the list.
In the Valley Division, Dubuque Hempstead claimed first-team honors in six events.
The Mustangs were represented on the first team by John Ostrander (shot put), Derek Leicht (800), John Maloney (1,600, 3,200), Noah Pettinger (110 hurdles), and the sprint medley (Logan Clarke, Lucas Tsacudakis, Luke Odefey, Leicht).
Hempstead’s second team honorees include Odefey (400); Johnathan O’Brien (1,600); Caleb Kass (3,200); George Holesinger (400 hurdles); 4x400 relay (Pettinger, Will Pitz, Leicht, Odefey); 4x800 (O’Brien, Charlie Driscoll, Zach Johnson, Holesinger).
The Mustangs got honorable mention recognition from Kass (800) and the distance medley team of Pettinger, Brendon Zheng, Driscoll, and Holesinger.
Dubuque Senior swept first team honors in two separate events.
Sam Akins and Matthew Kruse landed on the long jump first team for the Rams, while Kruse and Easton Stackis made first team recognition in the 400-meter dash. Kruse became a three-time first teamer by landing on the top squad in the 400 hurdles.
Senior received second team honors from Isaac Gooch (high jump); Cohen Pfohl (shot put); Jack Gilligan (800); Kruse (110 hurdles).
Rams receiving honorable mention include: Pfohl (discus); Nick Lambe (100); Stackis (200); Jack Tonn (3,200) Jaden Arnold (400 hurdles); 4x400 relay (Garret Schumacher, Gilligan, Arnold, Stackis).
In the Mississippi Division, Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann was the lone first team recipient in the 400-meter dash.
The Bobcats earned second team recognition from Daviyon Gaston (long jump), Dakota Hoffman (shot put, discus), Brenden Begle (1,600) and Ashton Hogrefe (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles).
Western Dubuque’s Josh Ernzen (shot put, discus), Brock Carpenter (100), and Isaiah Hammerand (3,200) made Valley honorable mention.
Dubuque Wahlert saw Duke Faley (discus), Ryan Brosius (100), Carter Hancock (3,200), and the 4x200 relay team of Charlie Irwin, Carson Cummer, Bryce Rudiger, and Brosius earn second team accolades.