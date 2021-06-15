CUBA CITY, Wis. — For a while, it looked like Cuba City’s three-run first inning would be all the offense it would need.
But Potosi/Cassville had some fight left.
In the end, the Cubans plated a run in the bottom of the sixth, after Potosi/Cassville tied the game in the top half, to win a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal, 4-3, on Monday at Splinter Park.
“I thought our girls gave a really good effort,” Cuba City coach Megan Rojemann said. “I thought we did a really good job of getting baserunners on. We are still looking for some timely hits, but we did a good job of applying pressure every inning and those are the things we need to do to move forward.
The Cubans (13-11) jumped ahead early with a big first inning. Leadoff hitter Paige Beau walked, Hailey Stich was hit by a pitch and each advanced on a wild pitch.
After throwing out Beau at home on a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, it looked like Potosi/Cassville (12-8) fmay wiggle out of the inning. But Ella Droessler delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double off the left-centerfield fence to put the Cubans ahead. They plated another run after an error to go ahead, 3-0.
“It’s important to get ahead and stay ahead obviously,” Rojemann said. “It helps give Delaney (Ryan) a little more freedom on the mound to make it move and things like that. It’s nice to know that she’s going to go out there and keep us in every game.”
Not only did senior right-hander Delaney Ryan keep her team in the game, she appeared early to have no-hit stuff. Ryan retired the first 10 hitters she faced and didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning.
Potosi/Cassville loaded the bases in the fourth with the benefit of two Cuban errors and a base on balls, but with one out, Delaney came back to strike the next two hitters out and end the rally with her team still up by three.
“I think it just came down to I need to throw one strike after another and if it gets hit, I am going to count on my defense to help me out,” Ryan said.
Not to be outdone was Potosi/Cassville starting pitcher Malia Weber. After the Cubans scored three in the first, the righty was locked in and did not allow a runner past second base for the next four innings.
Weber’s steadiness in the circle seemed to ignite her team’s offense. After getting their first hit in the fifth on a Grace Breitsprecker bunt single, Potosi/Cassville found its groove in the sixth. Paige Siegert legged out an infield hit, Shae Siegert walked and Kylie Reuter laced an RBI single up the middle to make it a 3-1 game.
Aspen Walsh’s run-scoring groundout closed the gap to 3-2, and with two outs and a runner on second, Weber had a chance to help her own cause at the plate. She did just that with a line-drive hit to right that plated Potosi/Cassville’s third run and tied the game.
The Cubans wasted no time answering the rally, however. Maddison Carl led off the bottom of the sixth by legging out a bloop double that dropped into left field. Weber rebounded to get the next two hitters out, but Beau delivered the game-winning hit with a line drive base hit to center to make it 4-3.
“Just going up there with the mentality that I can hit the ball really helps even with me getting down 0-2,” said Beau, who finished 2-for-3. “I was thinking, ‘just make contact, we need to get that run in.”’
Beau said it was crucial to get those three runs in the first to set the tone of the game.
“It was super important to get our energy up right away,” she said. “It just kept our mentality up the entire game that we can do this.”
Potosi/Cassville attempted one last rally in the seventh. After Ryan retired the first two hitters, Paige Siegert reached on an error and Jessica Noonan singled to put runners on first and second. Ryan buckled down and struck out the next hitter to end the game.
Cuba City will travel to Boscobel on Wednesday in a regional final.
“We are excited,” Rojemann said. We know they have a phenomenal pitcher and they have a great team. We’ve seen them twice and we split and played good games both times, so we are excited about the opportunity to compete with them again.”