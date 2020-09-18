EPWORTH, Iowa — Tommy DeSollar dodged and weaved his way downfield, and with one final plunge dragged the final defender into the end zone.
It was then that the Bobcats saw the penalty flag lying 76 yards back up the field.
No worries.
Do-it-all DeSollar went to the sideline, caught his breath, and capped the drive with the opening touchdown of Western Dubuque’s 28-9 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday night at Buchman Field.
DeSollar finished the game with 10 receptions for 117 yards and a score. He also plays a key role on defense and is the top return man on special teams for a Bobcats team that has now won three straight games.
Garrett Baumhover completed 21 of 37 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns — two to Dakota Lau. Baumhover also ran for a score, and Spencer Zinn ran for a team-high 82 yards on 15 carries --- all in the second half.
Baumhover now has 11 touchdown passes against zero interceptions this season.
But neither offense could gain much of a foothold until DeSollar’s 76-yard punt return late in the first quarter was negated by a block in the back.
Western Dubuque (3-1, 1-0 Class 3A District 3) still made the possession count, though.
Dakota Lau bulldozed a defender on a 23-yard gain on second down and Jacob Butcher ripped off a 14-yard run a couple snaps later. Sawyer Nauman ran for 20 yards and 6 yards to set the Bobcats up at the Waverly-Shell Rock 11-yard line.
DeSollar caught Baumhover’s pass in the flat, made one defender miss and then made another dive for the end zone with a would-be tackler hanging on for a 7-0 lead with 16 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Bobcats doubled the lead just before halftime, driving 55 yards in 10 plays. Baumhover completed 5 of 6 passes on the drive — with Tanner Nauman tackled at the 1 on a 17-yard reception -- before he scored on a 1-yard run with just less than a minute left in the half.
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-2, 1-1), which missed a 38-yard field goal attempt on its only first-half drive to reach Western Dubuque territory, was held to just 75 yards of offense in the first half.
The Go-Hawks finally broke the Bobcats’ shutout bid opening the second half as Simon Ott connected on a 26-yard field goal.
WD answered with Lau’s 27-yard touchdown reception from Baumhover, but Waverly-Shell Rock fullback McCrae Hagerty busted off a 98-yard touchdown run to trim the lead back to 21-9 at the end of the third quarter.
Baumhover and Lau hooked up again for a 25-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.