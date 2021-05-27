The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ draft board featured a distinct Swedish flair on Thursday afternoon.
After taking Team USA’s Justin Janicke at No. 1 overall, the Saints used their next seven selections in the United States Hockey League Draft on players with Swedish backgrounds.
Here is a brief look at the players taken by Dubuque in Rounds 2-16.
Samuel Sjolund — The 6-foot-1, 172-pound left defenseman from Stockholm, Sweden, went in the second round, 20th overall. The 2001 birth year player, who also carries U.S. citizenship, played for AIK in Sweden and recorded four goals and nine points in 13 games. He is a 2019 fourth-round pick of the NHL’s Dallas Stars.
William Hallen — Dubuque took the 6-1, 177-pound center from Goteborg, Sweden, in the third round, 35th overall. The 2002 birth year player tallied eight goals and 16 points in 17 games for the Frolunda Indians J20 squad.
Philip Svedeback — The 5-10, 163-pound goaltender from Stockholm went in the fourth round, 50th overall. The 2002 birth year player posted a 3.47 goals against average and .912 save percentage for the Vaxjo Lakers J20 squad.
Lucas Olvestad — Dubuque selected the 6-1, 179-pound left defenseman from Tampa, Fla., in the fifth round, 62nd overall in a pick acquired from Sioux Falls. The 2002-born player had two goals and five points in 14 games for Djurgardens J20 in Sweden. His father, Jimmie, played for the Tampa Bay Lightning for two seasons in the early 2000s.
Gabriel Lundberg — With their own fifth-rounder three picks later, the Saints selected the 5-9, 150-pound center from the Frolunda Indians J20 squad. The 2002-born player has dual citizenship with the U.S. and recorded five goals and 12 points in 19 games for Frolunda.
Axel Kumlin — With the first of back-to-back picks in the sixth round, the Saints took the 6-foot, 186-pound right defenseman from Osteraker, Sweden, at No. 80 in a pick acquired from Lincoln. The 2002-born blue liner contributed seven goals and 10 points in 19 games for Frolunda.
Christopher Lynch — At No. 81, the Saints selected the 6-foot, 187-pound left defenseman from Farjestad BK in Sweden. The 2002-born defenseman tallied four goals and nine points in 15 games at the J20 level this season.
Peter Kramer — Dubuque took the 5-10, 172-pound left wing from Bridgewater, Mass., in the seventh round, 97th overall. The 2002-born Providence College commit played for the Cape Cod Whalers and Thayer Academy in New England. The Saints also drafted him in 2019. His brothers, Joe and Thomas, are also in the Dubuque pipeline.
Cade Lemmer — In the eighth round, 116th overall, Dubuque took the 5-8, 205-pound center from Tomahawk, Wis. The 2002-born forward played parts of two seasons in Youngstown and currently skates for Wichita Falls in the NAHL. He has seven goals, 14 points and 42 penalty minutes in 19 games for the Warriors.
Michael Morelli — Dubuque took the 6-foot, 175-pound goaltender from Arvada, Colo., in the ninth round, 127th overall. The 2001-born goalie posted a 2.66 goals against average and .923 save percentage for Maryland of the NAHL.
Marcus Brannman — The 6-foot, 174-pound goalie from Bromma, Sweden, went in the 10th round, 142nd overall. The 2003-born goalie played for the Orebro HK J20 team this season and posted a 3.22 GAA and .890 save percentage in eight games.
Nikita Borodayenko — Dubuque took the 5-11, 187-pound forward from Dmitrov, Russia, in the 10th round, 149th overall. The 2002-born forward tallied 16 goals and 37 points in 56 games for MHK Spartak Moscow.
Andrew King — The 2003-born Dubuque native went in the 11th round, 157th overall. The forward tallied four goals and 20 points in 18 games for the Neponset Valley River Rats 18U team. NHL Central Scouting ranked him the 216th-best North American skater eligible for this summer’s draft.
Tobias Iantorno — The Saints took the 5-11, 192-pound left wing from Mississauga, Ontario, in the 12th round, 172nd overall. The 2004-born forward previous played for the Don Mills Flyers 18U team in the Greater Toronto Metro League.
Ryan St. Louis — Dubuque took the 5-9, 168-pound center from Riverside, Conn., in the 13th round, 187th overall. The 2003-born Northeastern University commit tallied seven goals and 14 points in 25 USHL games for the National Team Development Program. The Saints drafted his younger brother, Lucas, in the Futures Draft on Wednesday night. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the 125th-best North American skater eligible for this summer’s draft.
Shawn O’Donnell — The Saints drafted the 5-10, 165-pound left wing from Crescent Township, Pa., in the 14th round, 202nd overall. The 2003-born forward had seven goals and 36 points in 40 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U team this year.
William Renfrew — The 5-10, 161-pound forward from Fairbanks, Alaska, went in the 15th round, 217th overall. The 2003-born forward had five goals and 17 points in 31 games for his hometown team in the NAHL.
Gabe Dombrowski — Dubuque took the 5-11, 170-pound center from Great Falls, Va., in the 16th round, 232nd overall. The 2002-born forward had 12 goals and 25 points in 45 games for Danbury of the NAHL.
Connor Bedard — In the 17th round, 247th overall, Dubuque took a flier on a player widely considered to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 2005-born center from North Vancouver, British Columbia, had 12 goals and 28 points in 15 games for Regina of the Major Junior Western League.