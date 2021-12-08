Dawson Feyen scored 15 of his 28 points in the second half — nine in the decisive fourth quarter — and East Dubuque held off Winnebago, 65-62, in a non-conference game Tuesday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Feyen hit a pair of 3-pointers and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line for the Warriors, who trailed at halftime, 34-29.
Zach Freiburger added 16 points and Brevin Lee chipped in 12 for East Dubuque (2-1).
Milledgeville 42, River Ridge (Ill.) 29 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caden Albrecht scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats in a home loss to the Missiles.
Dyersville Beckman 65, Vinton-Shellsburg 24 — At Vinton, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 23 points, and Logan Goedken registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists as the Trailblazers blew past Vinton-Shellsburg in a WaMaC Conference game.
Bellevue Marquette 63, East Buchanan 56 — At Winthrop, Iowa: Isaac Brinker and Evan Scott scored 11 points apiece, and Trevor Klein added 10 as the Mohawks went on the road to beat the Buccaneers.
Benton 62, Belmont 37 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine scored 19 points, Chad Haffele added 15, and the Zephyrs raced out to a 43-17 halftime lead to rout the rival Braves.
Southwestern 46, Potosi 40 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff scored 14 points and Peerson Kephart added 11 as the Wildcats held off Potosi.
River Ridge 62, Highland 27 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves outscored the Cardinals, 41-12, in the second half to turn their Six Rivers matchup into a blowout.
Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55 (2OT) — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles rallied out of a 10-point halftime deficit to force overtime, then beat the Blackhawks in double overtime.
Wisconsin Heights 62, Lancaster 60 — At Mazomanie, Wis.: Wisconsin Heights clipped the Flying Arrows in a non-conference showdown.
Darlington 63, Belleville 61 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Redbirds edged Belleville in a non-conference contest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa City High 60, Dubuque Senior 50 — Iowa City: The Rams hung tough with the Little Hawks before falling in their Mississippi Valley Conference game.
Iowa City Liberty 64, Dubuque Hempstead 36 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Camdyn Kay was the only Mustang to reach double figures, scoring 14 points as Hempstead lost on the road to the Lightning.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Dubuque Wahlert 40 — At Wahlert Gym: The Saints took the lead with a 15-9 run in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half to beat the Golden Eagles.
Iowa City West 75, Western Dubuque 52 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats fell into a 20-point halftime deficit and couldn’t climb out in a loss to the Trojans.
West Delaware 67, Independence 29 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks dominated the Mustangs in a WaMaC Conference game.
East Buchanan 62, Bellevue Marquette 26 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Buccaneers opened up a 38-15 halftime lead and cruised to a victory over the Mohawks.
Maquoketa Valley 54, Easton Valley 20 — At Miles, Iowa: The Wildcats opened up a 28-11 halftime lead and routed the River Hawks.
Central Elkader 47, Clayton Ridge 36 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Elkader beat Clayton Ridge in an Upper Iowa Conference tilt.
Cuba City 52, Richland Center 41 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson scored a game-high 15 points, Ella Vosberg added 14 and Jenna Dailey 12, and the Cubans beat the Hornets.
Mineral Point 64, Platteville 60 — At Platteville, Wis.: Blair Watters scored 19 points and Kennedy Wenger added 18 as the Pointers beat the Hillmen.
Boscobel 79, Ithaca 39 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Sarah Knowles scored 19 points, Evin Knowles added 13, and the Bulldogs routed Ithaca.
Highland 74, Iowa-Grant 31 — At Highland, Wis.: The Cardinals routed the Panthers in non-conference action.
Galena 49, Potosi/Cassville28 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 12 points, eight other Pirates scored at least two, and Galena beat Potosi/Cassville.
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Dyersville Beckman 50 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Shelby Pirc scored 15 points and Lauren Osterhaus added 15, but the Trailblazers fell at home to Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday.
Edgewood-Colesburg 66, MFL/Mar-Mac 47 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Audrie Helmrichs went off for 27 points, Ella Aulwes added 16 and Addy Kirby 15, and the Vikings routed the Bulldogs on Monday night.
BOYS SWIMMING
Iowa City West 126, Hempstead 44 — At Hempstead: Aiden Yaklich (100 butterfly), George Holesinger (100 freestyle), Mitchell Konichek (100 breaststroke) and the 200 free relay all posted second-place finishes for the Mustangs against the powerhouse Iowa City West squad.
PREP WRESTLING
Blazers sweep — At Dyersville, Iowa: Ryan Funke (182), Levi Feldman (195), Owen Huehnergarth (220), Isaac Barrick (285) and Jake Schmidt (106) registered pins as Dyersville Beckman beat MFL/Mar-Mac, 47-36. Conner Grover (160), Funke and Schmidt won by fall in the Trailblazers’ 67-6 victory over Edgewood-Colesburg. Ed-Co’s Peyton Gaul (120) and Dawson Bergan (126) had pins in the Vikings’ 54-28 loss to MFL/Mar-Mac.
Cougars split — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Kodey Miles (285) and Ty Frasher (132) won by fall as Cascade defeated host North Linn, 42-24. Brock Morris (106) had a pin in the Cougars’ 69-12 loss to Don Bosco.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 80, Luther 61 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and a steal as the Pioneers routed Luther.