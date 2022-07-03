A record-setting number of area boys track and field athletes were represented at state meets in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
The big stage and bright lights didn’t faze them one bit as four different individuals and two relay teams claimed gold to close the season.
Here are the 11 individuals and seven relay teams that make up the 2022 Telegraph Herald all-area boys track and field team:
SPRINTS
Ryan Brosius (Jr., Dubuque Wahlert)
After narrowly missing the 100-meter dash final and the chance to defend his gold medal from 2021, Brosius gained a bit of redemption by winning bronze in the Class 3A 200. He also anchored the 4x200 team that took fifth place at state.
Cole Miller (Sr., Cascade)
Miller capped his prep career by running a personal and school-record best time in the 400 at the state meet to claim a bronze medal in a loaded 2A field. He also helped the Cougars take fifth in the 4x200 and sprint medley, and sixth in the 4x400.
Dawson Feyen (Sr., Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge)
Feyen, of East Dubuque, entered the Illinois state meet seeded No. 7 in the 400 and No. 9 in the 100, and outperformed both seeds. The senior ended his career with a third-place finish in the 400 and ran a personal-best time in the 100 to take fifth.
DISTANCE
Eli Naumann (Sr., Western Dubuque)
The Bobcats’ senior earned a pair of fourth-place medals at the state meet in Des Moines in the 800 and 1,600, and placed on the podium in seventh place in the 400-meter dash. He earned gold by anchoring WD’s 4x800 team to Class 3A gold.
HURDLES
Matthew Kruse (Sr., Dubuque Senior)
In an event he dominated all season, Kruse did not disappoint at the state meet, winning gold in the 400 hurdles. He also ran a memorable come-from-behind anchor leg in the 4x400 to help the Rams claim gold in 4A, and ran a personal best in the 400 to earn bronze and finish his last prep meet with three top-three finishes.
JUMPS
Collin Fosler (Sr., Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg)
It was a special day for the Scales Mound senior as he won gold in the Division 3 high jump at the Wisconsin state meet in La Crosse on his 18th birthday. Fosler also helped lead the Scales Mound basketball team to its first-ever Illinois state basketball tournament in March.
Alex Pitts (Sr., Bellevue)
Pitts makes the list as a jumper due to his silver-medal performance in the 1A long jump at the state meet, but a bronze in the 400 hurdles could have placed him with the hurdlers, as well. He also anchored the 4x400 team to sixth at state.
THROWS
Duke Faley (Jr., Wahlert)
Faley had his eyes on gold this season after claiming the silver medal in the discus at last season’s state meet and came through with the top prize. The University of Iowa commit eclipsed the 3A runner-up by more than 9 feet and will go for two in a row next year.
Beau Kopp (Sr., Cuba City)
The Cubans’ senior blew away the Division 3 discus field at the Wisconsin state meet, claiming gold by 12 ½ feet. Kopp then proceeded to win silver in the shot put in an impressive close to his prep track and field career.
Devin Digman (Sr., Platteville)
Digman capped his prep throwing career with a Division 2 silver medal in the shot put at the Wisconsin state meet. He climbed up six spots from his junior year in which he finished eighth.
Dakota Hoffman (Sr., Western Dubuque)
The senior moved up three spots from last season to place fourth in the 3A shot put at this year’s state meet. He also earned a podium-finish with a six-place effort in the discus, moving up from 10th at last year’s event.
RELAYS
Lancaster 4x100 (Michael Ihm, Demoria Lovelady, Semaj Venson, Max Bedward) — The Flying Arrows’ quartet narrowly missed gold in the Division 3 relay by three-one hundredths of a second in a thrilling final at the Wisconsin state meet.
Dubuque Wahlert 4x200 (Charlie Irwin, Carson Cummer, Matthew Nachtman, Ryan Brosius)— The Golden Eagles finished fifth in 3A at the state meet and slightly get the nod with a better time over Edgewood-Colesburg’s silver-medal winning 1A 4x200 team.
Dubuque Senior 4x400 (Easton Stackis, Jack Gilligan, Jaden Arnold, Matthew Kruse) — It couldn’t have been scripted any better. The Rams closed out the 2022 Iowa state meet in style with a thrilling gold-medal win in the three-day event’s final race. It was also the final prep race ever for Stackis, Gilligan and Kruse, who ended their careers as champions at the Blue Oval.
Western Dubuque 4x800 (Brenden Begle, Nathan Williams, Dylan Schroeder, Eli Naumann) — This foursome hadn’t run together in the 4x800 since posting the state’s second-best time early in the season. They joined forces again when it mattered most and brought home the gold in 3A at the state meet.
Cascade sprint medley (Luka Rickels, Will Hosch, Jack Menster, Cole Miller) — The Cougars cracked the top five in 2A at the state meet by placing fifth. It was sweet revenge for Rickels, Menster and Miller, who competed in the event with high hopes last year, but did not finish.
Dubuque Hempstead distance medley (Noah Pettinger, Logan Clarke, Luke Odefey, Derek Leicht) — The Mustangs posted some very impressive times throughout the season in the distance medley and carried that over to the Blue Oval with a fifth-place finish in 4A at the state meet.
Western Dubuque shuttle hurdle relay (Ashton Hogrefe, Tyler Horstman, Timmy Horsfall, Colin McDermott) — Not an elite event for area schools this season. The Bobcats get the nod by posting 36th-best time in the state at an event in Decorah earlier this season.
