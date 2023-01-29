Kyle Konrardy’s placekicking dream was born in Ames, Iowa.
It only seems right that he continues to chase it in the same place.
Konrardy, a standout kicker and soccer player at Dubuque Senior, this week committed to play for the Iowa State Cyclones beginning next fall.
Recommended for you
Konrardy verbally committed to the University of Northern Iowa in December after one spot was offered to him and another player. But Iowa State was always his first choice.
“That was my first place I started on my journey and that’s where I’ll be (continuing) it, too,” said Konrardy, who just began kicking a couple years ago and attended one of his first camps at Iowa State.
He said the Cyclones’ offer came a week ago last Thursday. He committed on Monday and plans to officially sign in the coming days.
“Just out of the blue their new special teams coordinator gave me a call, said he was going to offer me and the next day we met up at Senior and went from there,” he said.
Iowa State makes sense for multiple reasons, too.
“Both my parents are engineers, my aunt and uncle both went to Iowa State, so it’s a great fit,” Konrardy said. “I want to be an engineer and Iowa State excels with its engineering program, so it fits me very well academically. And I really like their coaching staff. They persisted with me ever since I started my journey.”
It also helps to have a fellow former Ram in the football and engineering programs. Konrardy said he has spoken with redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jim Bonifas about the transition.
He expects to arrive on campus early and take a few classes in the summer to help lighten the load in the fall.
Konrardy achieved a five-star ranking from Kohls kicking camps this summer, earned an invitation to the Blue-Grey All-American Game this fall and was rated the No. 21 placekicker in the nation.
Konrardy was 8-for-10 on field goal attempts for the Rams as a senior this past fall, and his 52-yard conversion was the longest of any kicker in Iowa last season. He missed just one of his 23 extra-point attempts and tallied 35 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs.
He was 12-for-15 on field goal tries as a junior. He made 27 of 29 extra-point attempts and recorded 26 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs.
He had 16 goals and five assists in 16 matches for Senior’s soccer team last spring. He has 25 goals, eight assists and 58 points in 31 career matches. His freshman season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
He once envisioned himself as a future college soccer player.
That camp helped start the process of molding a different future.
Now he can envision himself hitting a walk-off field goal to beat the rival Iowa Hawkeyes.
“That’s the dream,” he said.
But the work is far from finished, and he knows that.
Iowa State has a group of young kickers already on the roster, and Konrardy is joining the mix as a walk-on.
But he’s willing to bet on himself.
“Even though the money isn’t there, I feel like I can compete and put myself in position to earn a scholarship,” he said. “You can’t stop once you reach your goal, you have to keep working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.