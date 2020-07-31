The independent review of the Iowa football program is complete.
Now the Hawkeyes say they’re ready to make the changes necessary to avoid a repeat.
Husch Blackwell, the Kansas City-based law firm hired by the university to investigate allegations of racial bias and mistreatment within the football program, released its report on Thursday, shedding light on a scandal that ousted lauded and longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, and threatened to force a few other coaches out of the program as well.
“I’m confident we’re going to move forward,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said at a press conference Thursday in Iowa City. “I’m confident there will be less of that kind of feedback from any of our players, and I’m also not naive enough to think somebody might not say something wrong, but I’ve said this before, too: If you do that as a coach or a teacher then you need to circle back and make sure that before that player leaves the field or leaves the building that, ‘I’m sorry about what I said out there, here’s what I meant.’
“Basically, in my mind, the construction, the corrections and teachings should be directed at actions and behaviors — it should never be personal. That’s a key component to teaching or coaching.”
Former Iowa offensive lineman and current Chicago Bears player James Daniels sparked the firestorm with a tweet on June 5 that alleged racial disparities within the program. Within hours, dozens of former Hawkeye players — including many who had transferred out of the program — chimed in with similar accusations.
The next day, Iowa placed Doyle on administrative leave pending a review, and announced on June 15 that Doyle and the university had reached a separation agreement that would pay the strength coach $1.1 million within the next year.
Husch Blackwell investigators interviewed 111 people over the course of its investigation, including 45 current and 29 former Iowa football players. Witnesses also include 36 current or former employees. Fifty-two percent of the witnesses were Black, 42% were white and 6% identified as another ethnicity.
In the process of conducting the review, the firm noticed a clear theme.
“The interviews revealed that the Iowa football program has historically adhered to a philosophy (the ‘Iowa Way’) that mandates uniformity and discourages individualism,” the report states. “Many Black players expressed difficulty adjusting to the program’s culture as a result, explaining that they were required to conform to a ‘mold’ that appeared to be built around the stereotype of a clean-cut, White athlete from a midwestern background.”
Husch Blackwell said that it had been able to corroborate some incidents alleged on social media to have happened. Other incidents were not able to be corroborated, and the firm was not asked to determine the veracity of allegations.
“Did we have a culture that was not fair? Yeah. Yeah, I believe that,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said at Thursday’s press conference. “I’m not ready to use a term for it, but we have to have an environment where everybody feels like they’re being treated fairly and equitably, and we’ve learned that that wasn’t happening across the board.”
One Iowa coach told investigators that he does not believe Iowa is a racist program, but that the problem popped up because certain coaches were granted too much power.
“Echoing the sentiments of many current and former players, this coach explained that it is harder to be a Black player in the program because of the player ‘mold,’” the report says. “This sentiment is consistent with the views of the current and former players we interviewed who expressed an almost universal feeling that Black players do not feel supported within the program, even if they have not directly experienced negative treatment overtly based on race.
“According to many of the players, this is due to the program culture and a feeling that Black players cannot be themselves. To some players, this feeling has been created and perpetuated by certain members of the coaching staff.”
Barta and Kirk Ferentz both said that duties among strength coaches will be divided in the future to avoid control issues or feelings of favoritism.
“I’ve prided myself on running an NFL-style collegiate program, which means position coaches have autonomy and freedom to develop the curriculum and the coaching style that they choose,” Kirk Ferentz said. “The former players’ experiences show me that I need to be more involved in every aspect of the program so coaches and staff are carrying out the responsibilities in a manner consistent with our expectations.”
According to Husch Blackwell, current and former players do believe Kirk Ferentz is still the right person to lead the change within the program.
The report also says that current and former players had overwhelmingly positive evaluations of the coaching staff, with three exceptions. Those coaches were not named in the report. Doyle, along with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and linebackers coach Seth Wallace, were alleged by former players on social media to have engaged in bullying behavior.
“Many current and former players told investigators that three members of the coaching staff abused their power and verbally abused and bullied players,” the report said. “Specific allegations about current and former employees have been provided separately to the University.”
The university was provided with four personnel reports following the review. Barta said no further punishment was warranted at this time.
“It’s not a done situation yet, but I felt confident enough to share with you today that we don’t have any changes in employment in terms of who’s here and who’s not,” Barta said. “The follow-up is still ongoing in terms of moving forward.
“Certainly in one case, if it’s an employee that reports to me or reports to Kirk, we’ll talk those things through.”