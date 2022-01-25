Dubuque Senior needed clutch free throws and great defense down the stretch to pull off a road upset in the Mississippi Valley Conference on Monday night.
Josie Potts scored 13 points, while Sam McDonald and Olivia Baxter added 10 apiece as the Rams took down Class 5A No. 10-ranked Linn-Mar, 55-53, in Marion, Iowa.
The Rams rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half, locking up on defense and sinking their free throws to win their fourth in a row and improved to 9-4 on the season.
Cedar Rapids Washington 58, Dubuque Hempstead 43 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jaelyn Tigges scored 13 points and Camdyn Kay added 10 for the Mustangs, but the Warriors used a 19-11 run in the third quarter to pull away to victory.
Bellevue Marquette 54, Easton Valley 49 — At Preston, Iowa: The Mohawks used a 22-11 run in the third quarter and then held on for the win, powered by Elise Kilburg’s 23 points and 18 points from Megan Kremer.
West Delaware 37, Monticello 19 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (7-9) used a 20-4 scoring advantage in the first half to help pull away from the Panthers (6-5).
Orangeville 27, River Ridge/Scales Mound 19 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gwen Miller scored six points, but the Wildcats (17-2) lost a defensive showdown in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference to the Broncos (20-3).
Highland 67, Potosi/Cassville 45 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Division 5 No. 7-ranked Cardinals took care of business on the road over Potosi/Cassville.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Wahlert returns to 3A poll — The Iowa Associated Press released its new boys basketball poll, and Dubuque Wahlert saw a return to the rankings in Class 3A by tying for 10th place with Marion.
The Golden Eagles improved to 8-3 on the season by rallying to defeat Dubuque Hempstead, 59-50, on Friday night. Behind Duke Faley, Nolan Berendes and Ben Freed, Wahlert is holding strong while playing without one of its top guards, Carson Cummer, due to a hand injury.
Edgewood-Colesburg (10-2) is receiving votes in Class 1A. The Vikings travel to No. 3-ranked North Linn (14-2) tonight in a rematch from Dec. 21, when Ed-Co ended the Lynx’s 107-game regular-season win streak.
The top ranking in each class went to Ames (4A), Fort Madison (3A), Monticello (2A) and Grand View Christian (1A).
Cedar Rapids Washington 51, Dubuque Hempstead 46 — At Moody Gymnasium: Cameron Fens scored 13 points and Kellen Strohmeyer added nine, but the Mustangs (7-6) couldn’t find their rhythm on the offensive end in defeat.
Mineral Point 56, New Glarus 53 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: After New Glarus tied it in the closing seconds, Dominik McVay drilled the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Pointers (13-2).
Fennimore 66, Lancaster 51 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 27 points and Mark Kenney chipped in 21 as the Golden Eagles pulled away for a non-conference win over the Flying Arrows.
Scales Mound 67, Freeport Aquin 57 -- At Freeport, Ill.: Ben Werner scored 22 points and Zayden Ellsworth added 15 as the Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Hornets (19-1) topped the Bulldogs.
Orangeville 62, Warren 55 — At Warren, Ill.: Reed McNutt scored 19 points as the Warriors lost a tight contest.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 56 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask delivered 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Pioneers in the loss to the Blugolds.