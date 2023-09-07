Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch Nile Kinnick’s statue as he arrives at Kinnick Stadium before last week’s game against Utah State in Iowa City. Ferentz can earn his 200th career victory on Saturday at rival Iowa State.
Kirk Ferentz will be coaching for much more than a rivalry trophy on Saturday.
Ferentz, in his 25th season as the University of Iowa football coach and the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten Conference, can earn his 200th career coaching victory if his Hawkeyes beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
But, despite the pending milestone, he won’t think about it much.
“Not a heck of a lot really, quite frankly, other than I’ve been doing it for a while,” Ferentz said Tuesday when asked what the number meant to him. “It means I’ve been around good players and good people and in a good place. I’ve been really fortunate that way. At least I’m smart enough to know that.
“The only reason I know is because somebody reminds me of it, not frequently, but occasionally. Right now, all I know is we’re 1-0. That’s nice. That’s the best we could be. We’ve got a lot of work in front of us.”
Ferentz is 199-136 in 28 seasons entering Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Showdown. He spent his first three seasons at the University of Maine.
An old high school coach inspired his decision to get into coaching.
“I remember distinctly the day — I can’t tell you what day it was or what month, I just remember going home saying I wanted to teach or coach high school. That’s how I started out,” Ferentz said. “The irony is the head coach at that time ended up getting fired after my junior year, and then the guy that came in and replaced him, who I was convinced I was going to hate and not want to be part of it, probably ended up being the most influential person in my life, my professional life. Outside of my family, the most influential person in my life.”
Ferentz has had a chance to be that person for a whole slew of players since.
He began his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Connecticut, as a student assistant in 1977. He spent the next two seasons at Worcester Academy before serving as a graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh in 1980.
He first came to Iowa City in 1981 when he joined Hayden Fry’s staff as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach.
He stayed in that role through 1989 before being named the head coach at Maine. He also coached in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
“That’s one of the lessons you learn in life in general, you just never know who’s going to walk in and impact you,” Ferentz said.
He rejoined the Hawkeyes to succeed Fry as the program’s head coach in 1999.
Since then, he has posted a 186-115 record, which ranks fourth all-time among Big Ten coaches.
Under his guidance, the Hawkeyes have earned 20 bowl game invitations, two trips to the Big Ten championship game and sent dozens of players on to the NFL.
The Hawkeyes have seven consecutive eight-win seasons, a streak shared by just four other programs: Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State.