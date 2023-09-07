Utah St Iowa Football

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch Nile Kinnick’s statue as he arrives at Kinnick Stadium before last week’s game against Utah State in Iowa City. Ferentz can earn his 200th career victory on Saturday at rival Iowa State.

 Charlie Neibergall / The Associated Press

Kirk Ferentz will be coaching for much more than a rivalry trophy on Saturday.

Ferentz, in his 25th season as the University of Iowa football coach and the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten Conference, can earn his 200th career coaching victory if his Hawkeyes beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

